'Compounding at 54%? He'll be the richest man in the world soon': Netizens react after matrimonial ad from Meerut Investor promises 54% yearly income increase on Rs 29 LPA income

A matrimonial ad posted by an investor from Meerut has gone viral on social media, sparking a wave of amusement and disbelief. The ad, which has been widely shared and discussed, makes the unusual claim that the investor has achieved a 54% annual income growth on a starting salary of Rs 29 lakh per annum.

The ad, shared on X (formerly Twitter), claims that the young investor has an annual income of Rs 29 lakh, which is "compoundingly increasing" by 54% each year. It even invites potential matches to a PowerPoint presentation on safe investing.

What all bull market does to people. Rough calculations show that he was 10 year old when 2008 GFC hit us.



⁦@ActusDei⁩ - maybe someone from your team should reach out to him. Not for matrimonial but for that ppt! 😉 — Samit Singh (@kumarsamit) October 6, 2024

Describing the man as "intellectual, handsome, and smart," the ad highlights his financial success, stating, "Investor (Indian stock market), currently earning 29 LPA. Income and net worth grow by 54% annually (self-discovered, self-taught)." To further reassure potential matches of his financial stability, the investor offers to share a 16-slide PowerPoint presentation explaining his investment strategy via WhatsApp.

Former JP Morgan Executive Director Samit Singh shared the ad on X, where it quickly caught attention. Users had fun with the bold claims of a 54% annual increase in wealth. Some expressed skepticism, with one user saying, "Compounding at 54%? He'll be the richest man in the world soon." Another joked, "At this rate, he'll outpace Buffett in no time!"

The ad's unique approach, detailing the young man's investing habits, led many to compare it to a business pitch rather than a regular matrimonial profile. Some users raised concerns about the safety of his investment claims, with one commenting, "This sounds like an option seller to me!"