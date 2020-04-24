Coronavirus: 300 shops shut in Azadpur Mandi after COVID-19 death

Around 300 shops have pulled down the shutters in Azadpur Mandi in Delhi after a trader who was tested positive for coronavirus died. Traders have now urged the state government to scale up COVID-19 testing in the marketplace which is spread over 100 acres.

The decision to shut down a section of the marketplace was taken after two new cases of coronavirus were discovered in the area on Wednesday.

Azadpur Mandi is a huge concern for health authorities in their fight against the coronavirus as the marketplace has over 2,800 tightly packed shops which employ thousands of workers and attract many more customers.

Seventeen people in the areas were tested after it was discovered they had come in contact with the 57-year-old man who died due to the coronavirus on Tuesday. Among the people being tested are the trader's nephew and workers employed by the trader. The trader had tested positive on April 20.

North Delhi District Magistrate Deepak Shinde has said surveillance teams are currently tracing more contacts of the deceased trader, reported NDTV.

The state government has decided to allow the Azadpur Mandi to continue operations in an attempt to protect the livelihood of the farmers and traders hit hard by the nationwide lockdown, according to the news website.

As per the lockdown regulations, vegetables and fruits could only be sold from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm and trucks could enter the market between 10:00 pm and 6:00 am. The administration also said that only 1,000 people can enter the market at a time.

Meanwhile, Delhi has reported 2,376 active cases of coronavirus (as of 8 am, April 24), according to the Health Ministry. Total deaths stood at 50. As many as 808 patients have been cured or discharged.

