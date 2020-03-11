Coronavirus: 83 evacuees from Italy kept at army facility in Manesar

The 83 evacuees, who arrived from Italy on board Air India flight AI138 on early Wednesday, March 11, have been placed under quarantine at the Indian Army facility in Manesar. 74 of them are Indian nationals while the remaining 9 are foreign nationals of Indian origin.

Out of the 83 quarantined 66 are adults, 40 males, and 26 females. Sixteen children and one infant are also among the evacuees.

According to reports, the evacuees will be monitored by a team of qualified doctors for a period of 14 days. They will be kept under constant observation for any signs of coronavirus infection. If any individual shows any signs of coronavirus, they will be immediately sent to the isolation ward.

Daily coronavirus confirmation tests will be run of the evacuees at the medical facility in Manesar. After the completion of the testing period, the individuals with no signs of coronavirus would be allowed to go home. The detailed documentation of every evacuee will be sent to the District/ State surveillance units for further surveillance.

If anyone is tested positive for the coronavirus they will be sent to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi for further treatment. They will be kept in the isolation ward and samples from them would be sent to the AIIM's Department of Virology for testing. The confirmation would be by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Patients would be discharged after full clinical recovery and two successive negative results for coronavirus confirmation tests.

The 83 evacuees will be kept in several barracks. Individuals from one barrack won't be allowed to interact with a person from another barrack, according to reports.

According to Health Ministry, 60 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in India so far. Across the world, over 119,000 people have been confirmed positive for coronavirus. The deadly virus has claimed over 4,300 lives across the globe.

