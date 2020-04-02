Coronavirus: AIIMS doctor tests positive; seventh doctor in Delhi to be infected

A resident doctor from Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. This is the seventh doctor in Delhi to have tested positive. According to sources, the doctor had attended a farewell ceremony at work, days before he was tested positive. Search is on for people who the doctor had come in contact with.

The doctor works at the Physiology department of AIIMS Delhi and has been admitted to a new private ward for further evaluation, according to NDTV.

On Wednesday, three doctors in Delhi had also tested positive for COVID-19, two of them are from Safdarjung Hospital. One of the two doctors is a third-year postgraduate student who had recently returned from Dubai. The other doctor had contracted the virus from a patient. The third doctor works at Sadar Vallabh Bhai Patel Hospital. It is not known how the third doctor got infected.

Less than ten days ago, two mohalla clinic doctors were also tested positive for coronavirus. The wife and daughter of one the mohalla clinic doctors were also tested positive for COVID-19. The Delhi government had issued a notice for all people who had visited the mohalla clinics to self-quarantine themselves and report at once if they displayed any symptoms.

A doctor at the Delhi State Cancer Institute has also tested positive for coronavirus. She had recently visited some relatives who returned from the UK.

According to the Health Ministry, the number of active coronavirus cases in the country was at 1764 as of 9:00 am on Thursday. Hundred and fifty people have been cured/discharged and 50 have died.

