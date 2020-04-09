Do you live in coronavirus hotspot? Here's what you can, can't do

The Delhi and Uttar Pradesh government announced the containment of coronavirus hotspots on Wednesday evening. These areas, out of which 20 are in Delhi and 22 in Noida, are ones where six or more people have been identified as positive. Authorities believe that there could be a higher probability of infection in these areas.

As it stands, restrictions in these areas will be tighter than other areas under lockdown. If you are from one of the hotspots and are wondering what you are free to do, here's a lowdown on what you will be allowed to do and what not amid the tight restrictions:

WHAT YOU CAN DO

Groceries and other essentials can be ordered home.

Ambulances that have special permission will be allowed within these hotspots for emergency cases.

Authorities will also undertake door-to-door monitoring and sanitisation efforts.

WHAT YOU CANNOT DO

You cannot move in or out of these areas.

You cannot step out for groceries or medicine.

Even media that have been given freedom of movement amid the lockdown, will not be allowed inside these areas.

All entry and exits to the areas will be closed.

The containment model is inspired from Bhilwara in Rajasthan that sealed its borders and implemented strict measures after there was a spike in the number of cases. A doctor at a private hospital was diagnosed, following which more doctors and nurses were found positive. Hospital records showed that patients from 13 districts had visited the facility during that period. Nearly 10 lakh households were screened, and 6,000 people put under isolation. Curfew was imposed. Control rooms and treatments centres were set up. In the end 22 of 27 patients recovered and only one positive case was reported in nine days.

