Coronavirus impact: Gurugram announces 9 containment zones after Delhi, UP

Gurugram has declared nine areas in the city as containment zones to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. "Nine areas in Gurugram, Haryana have been declared as containment zones for all the purposes and objectives as prescribed in the protocol of COVID-19, to prevent its spread in the adjoining areas," the district administration said in a statement on Thursday.

The nine areas include Sector-9, Sector-54/Nirvana Country, Palam Vihar, Emar Palm Gardens Sector-83, Laburnum Society, Sector-39, Village Fazilpur Jharsa, Ward Number 11 Pataudi and Village Raipur Sohna.

Nine areas in Gurugram, Haryana have been declared containment zones for all the purposes and objectives as prescribed in the protocol of #COVID19, to prevent its spread in the adjoining areas: Gurugram District Administration pic.twitter.com/MhJbg0nahj - ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020

Door-to-door screening or thermal scanning of people residing within the containment zone will be undertaken. "All of them would work under the strict direction of civil surgeon," the administration said. The containment zones will be fully sanitised by the municipal corporation. Public movement in the containment zones will not be allowed.

People in the containment zones can order groceries and other essentials home. Only ambulances with special permission will be allowed within the containment zones.

Residents in containment zones cannot move in or out of the area, even for medicines and essentials. All entry and exits will be closed. Even media that has been given the freedom to move about to cover the coronavirus situation in the country will not be allowed in the containment zones.

So far, Haryana has reported 169 cases and three deaths.

Meanwhile, 20 areas have been sealed in Delhi and 22 in Gautam Buddha Nagar or Noida.

