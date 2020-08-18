Coronavirus in India: 55,079 new cases reported; COVID-19 tally climbs to 27 lakh

India's coronavirus cases have increased to more than 27 lakh with a spike of 55,079 cases on Tuesday, as per the Union Health Ministry data. The first case of COVID-19 in India, which originated from China, was reported on 30 January 2020.

The total number of recoveries rose to 19,77,780 pushing the recovery rate to 72.17 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. On the other hand, COVID-19 related fatalities in India have climbed to 51,197 with 876 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours.

The case fatality rate has declined to 1.91 per cent.

The United States crossed 50,000 deaths in 23 days and Brazil in 95 days. India took 156 days to reach the figure, according to the government.

There are 6,73,166 active cases of coronavirus in the country presently which comprise 24.90 per cent of the total caseload in the country.

India had crossed 20-lakh cases on August 7. And, in just 11 days, the country has registered more than seven lakh cases.

According to the ICMR, 3.09 crore samples have been tested up to August 17 with 8,99,864 samples being tested on Monday.

Coronavirus case tally in Maharashtra has breached six lakh-mark with the addition of 8,493 cases. Now, the state's case tally stands at 6,04,358.

Delhi recorded 787 fresh coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the tally in the city to over 1.53 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 4,214. As many as 18 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

Madhya Pradesh reported 930 new COVID-19 cases, raising the overall count to 46,385. The death toll mounted by 23 to 1,128 as of Tuesday.

Here is the state-wise active coronavirus case tally:-

Andaman and Nicobar Islands -1,145

Andhra Pradesh- 85,945

Arunachal Pradesh -888

Assam- 21,471

Bihar-31,059

Chandigarh-936

Chhattisgarh-5,095

Dadra Nagar Haveli-445

Delhi-10,823

Goa-3,760

Gujarat- 14,383

Haryana- 7,014

Himachal Pradesh-1,417

Jammu and Kashmir-6,985

Jharkhand-8,112

Karnataka-81,528

Kerala- 15,365

Ladakh-578

Madhya Pradesh-10,312

Maharashtra-1,58,705

Manipur-1,921

Meghalaya-693

Mizoram-418

Nagaland-1,964

Odisha-17,430

Puducherry-3,179

Punjab-10,963

Rajasthan-13,816

Sikkim-493

Tamil Nadu-54,019

Telengana-21,420

Tripura-1,859

Uttar Pradesh-51,537

Uttarakhand-3,923

West Bengal-27,299

