Coronavirus in India: 94,372 new cases in 24 hours; recoveries up from 50,000 in May to 36 lakh in Sept

India's COVID-19 case tally continues to rise at an unprecedented pace. The country registered 94,372 new cases and 1,114 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking its overall case tally to 47,54,357. The Ministry of Health data says India now has 9,73,175 active cases, 37,02,596 recoveries and 78,586 deaths.

The higher number of daily cases can be attributed to the rise in COVID-19 tests per day. India has tested 5,62,60,928 samples so far, of which 10,71,702 were tested on Saturday alone, says the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data. The recovery rate in India has also touched 77.94 per cent and the death rate has been reduced to 1.65 per cent.

The health ministry has said India's COVID-19 recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise -- from 50,000 in May to over 36 lakhs in September, which means around 70,000 recoveries on an average were reported every day. Recoveries are nearly 3.8 times the active cases and under 1/4 of the total coronavirus cases reported so far, the government says.

"Focussed, collaborative, responsive and effective measures of early identification through high & aggressive testing, prompt surveillance and tracking coupled with standardised high-quality clinical care have in tandem led to these encouraging outcomes," the ministry has said.

Also, around 60 per cent of the cumulative cases of COVID-19 in India has been reported from only five states -- Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.

The country had recently surpassed Brazil to become the second most affected nation due to coronavirus after the United States. While the US' COVID-19 tally has reached 6,676,601, Brazil has registered 4,315,858 cases of coronavirus so far. World over, total 28,943,528 COVID-19 cases have been recorded so far, of which 20,811,312 patients have recovered. As many as 924,575 people have lost lives due to coronavirus.

Here's the state-wise tally of active coronavirus cases in India

Andaman and Nicobar Islands 268

Andhra Pradesh 95733

Arunachal Pradesh 1712

Assam 29133

Bihar 14396

Chandigarh 2586

Chhattisgarh 33246

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 279

Delhi 28059

Goa 5323

Gujarat 16301

Haryana 19446

Himachal Pradesh 3194

Jammu and Kashmir 16261

Jharkhand 14844

Karnataka 97834

Kerala 28870

Ladakh 841

Madhya Pradesh 19840

Maharashtra 280138

Manipur 1584

Meghalaya 1570

Mizoram 591

Nagaland 1215

Odisha 30999

Puducherry 4847

Punjab 19384

Rajasthan 16582

Sikkim 541

Tamil Nadu 47110

Telengana 31607

Tripura 7584

Uttarakhand 9781

Uttar Pradesh 67955

West Bengal 23521

Total 97,3175

