Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases cross 45 lakh; death toll mounts to 76,271

A single-day spike of 96,551 cases has pushed India's coronavirus caseload to 45,62,415. So far, 35.54 lakh people have recuperated pushing the national recovery rate to 77.6 per cent, according to Health Ministry data.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 rose to 76,271 after 1,209 deaths were reported in last 24 hours. The fatality rate has declined to 1.67 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

According to the ICMR, total 5,40,97,975 samples have been tested up to September 8 with 11,63,542 samples being tested on Tuesday.

According to the government, 60 per cent of the cumulative cases of COVID-19 have been reported from only five states -- Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh. Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh presently contribute 49 per cent of total active cases of coronavirus infection. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi, and Andhra Pradesh account for 69 per cent of the total deaths reported so far.

Of the total 76,271 deaths, Maharashtra has reported the maximum at 27,787 followed by 8,090 in Tamil Nadu, 6,608 in Karnataka, 4,638 in Delhi, 4,634 in Andhra Pradesh, 4,112 in Uttar Pradesh, 3,730 in West Bengal, 3,149 in Gujarat and 2,061 in Punjab.

So far, 1,640 people have died of COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,178 in Rajasthan, 927 in Telangana, 882 in Haryana, 832 in Jammu and Kashmir, 775 in Bihar, 580 in Odisha, 512 in Jharkhand, 477 in Chhattisgarh, 378 in Assam, 396 in Kerala and 372 in Uttarakhand.

Puducherry has registered 347 fatalities, Goa 262, Tripura 173, Chandigarh 80, Himachal Pradesh 63, Andaman and Nicobar Islands 51, Manipur 40, Ladakh 35, Meghalaya 19, Nagaland 10, Arunachal Pradesh nine, Sikkim seven and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu two.

Here are the details of state-wise coronavirus cases:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands -297

Andhra Pradesh- 97,271

Arunachal Pradesh -1,630

Assam- 29,166

Bihar-15,626

Chandigarh-2,484

Chhattisgarh-28,041

Dadra Nagar Haveli-295

Delhi-23,773

Goa-4,833

Gujarat- 16,296

Haryana- 17,328

Himachal Pradesh-2,487

Jammu and Kashmir-12,839

Jharkhand-15,726

Karnataka-99,489

Kerala- 24,616

Ladakh-778

Madhya Pradesh-17,702

Maharashtra-2,53,100

Manipur-1,774

Meghalaya-1,355

Mizoram-442

Nagaland-578

Odisha-29,255

Puducherry-4,770

Punjab-17,065

Rajasthan-15,108

Sikkim-553

Tamil Nadu-49,203

Telengana-32,106

Tripura-7,086

Uttar Pradesh-64,028

Uttarakhand-8,577

West Bengal-23,341

