Coronavirus Live Updates: New cases emerge in Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka; count reaches 606

Coronavirus Outbreak Live Updates: New cases emerged in Delhi, Kerala and Karnataka during the past 24 hours. The national capital saw 5 new cases today, whereas Kerala and Karnataka recorded 9 and 10 fresh COVID-19 cases, respectively. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh reported its first death due to novel coronavirus - a 60-year-old woman. Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India stands at 606, including 553 active cases, 42 cured/discharged people and 10 deaths. Ministry of Railways has decided to extend the cancellation of passenger train services on Indian Railways, mail, express and passenger trains, suburban train and metro train services in Kolkata till 2400 hours of April 14, 2020. Freight train operations will continue as usual to ensure supply of essential commodities. Meanwhile, talking to the people of Varanasi via video conferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned against medicating without consulting a doctor and professed social distancing as the only effective measure against coronavirus. In the United Kingdom, Prince Charles, who's first in line for the throne in the British monarchy system, has tested positive for the deadly novel coronavirus, the British media has said. "The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual," says an official statement.

10.51 pm: An 85-year-old woman passes away due to novel coronavirus in Gujarat.

9.37 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin today. Both leaders exchanged views on the situation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, said Embassy of India in Russia.

9.24 pm: Helplines are being set up to address the challenges in transport goods so that they can reach their destination, said Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs. We're also working with e-commerce companies and states and union territories, if people want to get supplies through online platforms, she added.

9.16 pm: Chennai-based Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited has announced free novel coronavirus (COVID-19) diagnostic testing for below poverty line (BPL) card holders.

9.14 pm: Delivery boys working with Flipkart, Big Basket or Grofers, and others e-commerce platforms have been issued identity cards their respective firms as access pass through nationwide lockdown to be able to deliver essential commodities and groceries ordered by consumers. Following this, the e-tailers resumed services from today.

8.42 pm: Coronavirus update: Fresh case emerges in Gujarat

One more coronavirus positive case has been reported in Rajkot, informed Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary - Health, Gujarat. This takes the number of positive cases in the state so far to 39. So far, 147 FIRs have been registered for quarantine violation, Ravi further added.

8.41 pm: Coronavirus news: AIIMS to offer tele-consultation facility

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is going to start a tele-consultation facility, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria told ANI. This facility will be rolled out within a couple of days.

"Our follow-up patients can consult doctors through telephone. Several patients had appointments which are now cancelled. Chronic patients can consult doctors through this facility," Dr Guleria said.

Every department will have some doctors who will resolve the health related issues of the follow-up patients, said Dr Guleria.

8.08 pm: Inmates in UP jails make 1.2 lakh masks

Prisoners lodged in jails across Uttar Pradesh have stitched more than 1,24,500 masks in the past 10 days.

"UP prisons have set a record of sorts by stitching more than 1,24,500 masks in 63 out of the 71 jails in the state over the last 10 days. As a result all the inmates in our jails have protective masks and now we are in a position to supply masks to government, NGOs, and general populace on cost price basis. In addition, sanitisers and disinfectants are also being manufactured in some jails across the state," DG, Prison, Anand Kumar told India Today.

7.45 pm: Gurugram Police issues order allowing food, e-commerce, essential delivery services to operate in the city

7.30 pm: Delhi Government appoints Nodal Officers to address grievances or undue problems faced by providers of essential goods and services, including during interstate movement, informed a spokesperson for Ministry of Home Affairs.

7.26 pm: Coronavirus update: Total number of cases reaches 606

Total number of coronavirus positive cases rise to 606 in India, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This inlcudes including 553 active cases, 42 cured/discharged people and 10 deaths.

7.22 pm: Coronavirus scare reaches Mohalla Clinic

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Shahdara has ordered all those who visited or were present at Mohalla Clinic in Mohanpuri area of Maujpur between March 12 and March 18 to stay in home quarantine for 15 days, reported ANI. The direction was issued after a positive coronavirus case was reported from the clinic.

7.20 pm: Coronavirus update: 10 new cases in Karnataka, count reaches 51

Karnataka government informed that the state has recorded 10 new cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state till now is 51. Out of these cases, 3 people have been cured and discharged, while one patient has succumbed to the virus.

7.19 pm: Coronavirus news: Hydroxychloroquine to be used only in 2 cases, says Health Ministry

Anti-malarial medicine Hydroxychloroquine can only be administerd in 2 particular cases for use as prevention - healthcare workers, dealing with suspected or confirmed cases, and the first contacts of confirmed cases, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry. No one else should use this, he further emphasised.

7.15 pm: 21-day lockdown: All disrict courts in Delhi suspended till April 15

Delhi High Court has decided to suspend functioning of all district courts in the national capotal till April 15, 2020. The decision came in the wake of a 21-day lockdown across the nation declared by the Centre. The High Court has directed that respective District and Sessions Judges may also permit judges and other staff officials to work from home, if possible.

7.12 pm: Coronavirus update: Kerala reports 9 new COVID-19 cases

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed that 9 new COVID-19 cases have been identified in the state today. Out of them, 4 travel history to Dubai, 1 to the UK, and 1 to France, he added. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Kerala rises to 118.

7.09 pm: WATCH: Union Health Ministry officials brief media on COVID-19

7.06 pm: Bengaluru Police issues curfew passes for delivery personnel of e-commerce platforms

6.43 pm: 126 tourists left from Dabolim, Goa today for Moscow onboard a charter flight arranged by a large Russian tour operator to bring back its clients, after India went into a 21-day lockdown, reported ANI.

6.42 pm: Coronavirus update: COVID-19 ministerial panel meets

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan chaired a high-level meeting of Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 held at Nirman Bhawan. The ministerial panel had detailed deliberation on the prevention and management of COVID-19.

6.38 pm: Coronavirus news: No evidence ties COVID-19 origin to China, claims Chinese Embassy

A spokesperson for Chinese Embassy in India stated that research by scientists from US, Europe, China, Japan, World Health Organisation shows there is no certain conclusion to origin of COVID-19. Although Wuhan first reported the outbreak, there's no evidence that China is source of novel coronavirus, the spokesperson said, adding that Chinese people are also victims of the virus.

6.35 pm: 21-day lockdown: Kejriwal announces e-passes for essential services provides without ID

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that his government has decided to give e-pass to all those who provide essential services but do not have any ID. The step is meant to ensure continued availability of essential services for all. You can reach out to us at 1031 to avail the e-pass, Kejriwal said.

6.32 pm: 21 day lockdown: Efforts underway to deliver essentials at doorsteps, says Dakshina Kannada MP

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel assured that efforts are underway to arrange a system to deliver essential items at doorsteps in Mangaluru during COVID-19 nationwide lockdown. PM Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown across the nation to contain the contagion

6.20 pm: Southern Railway has extended cancellation of passenger train services and closed ticket counters in view of the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

6.15 pm: FIFA said it is monitoring the situation regarding coronavirus in India and working with Local Organising Committee to identify any potential impact on preparations for FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020. The global football is also looking for an alternative solutions to upcoming events planned in India.

6.12 pm: Coronavirus update: 5 new cases in Delhi

5 new case of COVID-19 have emerged in Delhi during the past 24 hours, informed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The total number of cases in the city is now 35, he added

6.11 pm: Uttarakhand Police has registered 51 FIRs and 335 persons have been arrested on Wednesday, over charges of violation of the countrywide lockdown.

6.10 pm: Coronavirus: 60-yr-old woman dies in MP

A 60-year-old woman passed away in madhya Pradesh due to novel coronavirus. The total number of positive case in India is at 568.

5.57 pm: In this battle against coronavirus, I have noticed that our children are playing a crucial role, says PM Modi.

5.55 pm: PM Modi on coronavirus: Do not treat yourself without medical consultation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned against taking medication for coronavirus without consulting a doctor and professed social distancing as the only effective measure against the contagion. You might have seen in news that how lives have been threatened in some countries of the world after people took medicines on their own, said the Prime Minister.

5.54 pm: Many Indians have requested that complete lockdown in India should be extended for a longer period of time and implemented strictly, says PM Modi.

5.43 pm: I appeal to all the citizens, if you notice any incident where doctors, nurses or lab technicians are ill-treated then you should take an initiative to make such people understand that they are wrong, says PM Narendra Modi.

5.40 pm: 21-day lockdown: Ministry of Railways extends cancellanation of passenger trains till April 14.

Ministry of Railways has decided to extend the cancellation of passenger train services on Indian Railways, mail, express and passenger trains, suburban train and metro train services in Kolkata till 2400 hours of April 14, 2020. Freight train operations will continue as usual to ensure supply of essential commodities.

5.39 pm: To mark the auspicious occasion of Navratri, help nine needy families during the 21-day lockdown, says PM Modi.

5.24 pm: Government has collaborated with WhatsApp to float a helpdesk which can be reached on 9013151515, says PM Modi.

5.21 pm: If people are patient and follow instructions, they can avoid coronavirus, says PM Modi.

5.16 pm: Coronavirus will not spare anyone just because they perform yoga or exercise daily, says PM Modi.

5.15 pm: I should have been among as your MP; taking regular updates about Varanasi, says PM Modi

5.12 pm: Coronavirus update: 6 new cases surface in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Health Department has informed that 6 new positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state. Out of them, 5 patients are in Mumbai and 1 is in Thane. With this development, total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state rise to 122, the state health department said.

5.10 pm: WATCH: PM Narendra Modi addresses people of Varanasi

5.04 pm: 21-day lockdown: Newspaper printing, distribution to resume in Mumbai from April 1

Maharashtra Industry Minister Subhash Desai met newspaper hawkers and publishers today where it was decided that newspapers will be published and distributed in Mumbai from April 1, 2020, ANI reported. As of now, printing and distribution of newspapers is halted in the city.

5.00 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with people of Varanasi via video conferencing shortly.

4.45 pm: Uttar Pradesh government has banned production, distribution and sale of pan masala in the entire state until further orders, reported ANI. The decision has been taken considering the fact that COVID-19 stays active in saliva.

4.45 pm: 21-day Lockdown: People practice social distancing in Mumbai while collecting groceries

4.30 PM: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik sanctions 4 month advance salary payment to health care personnel. -ANI

4.24 PM: "The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual," says an official statement.

4.19 PM: Next in line to the throne, Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19: UK Media

3.46 PM: Coronavirus deaths in United States

The virus has killed more than 700 people in the United States and sickened more than 53,000.

3.45 PM: Cronavirus deaths in Spain

Spain's Health Ministry has reported around 6,600 new cases and 500 deaths overnight. Spain is Europe's worst-hit country after Italy and has recorded 2,696 deaths. - Reuters

3.43 PM: Coronavirus deaths in Iran

An Iranian health ministry official said on Wednesday that 2,077 people had died so far from the new coronavirus in Iran, with 143 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours. The total number of people infected with the coronavirus has climbed to 27,017, Alireza Vahabzadeh tweeted. - Reuters

3.42 PM: Coronavirus deaths in Italy

The death toll rose by 743 on Tuesday, the second highest daily tally since the outbreak emerged in northern regions on Feb. 21, and up steeply from the 602 recorded on Monday. Italy has seen more fatalities than any other country, with latest figures showing that 6,820 people have died from the infection in barely a month. - Reuters

3.41 PM: Tally rises to 709 in South Africa

South Africa's number of coronavirus cases has risen to 709, from 554 on Tuesday, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday. "We are now at 709 cases," he said, speaking on local news channel SABC.

3.40 PM: Nepal reports 3rd coronavirus positive case

Nepal has reported its third case of coronavirus after a31-year-old man who had a travel history to the Gulf countries was tested positive for the deadly virus. The Nepal government has also announced a week-long nation-wide lockdown in wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

3.30 PM: "We have to ensure that there is no scarcity of food. All Police stations will take responsibility to deliver food at doorsteps and it will be monitored by district magistrates and police superintendents," says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

3.21 PM: A group of ministers meeting over COVID-19 underway at Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

3.20 PM: Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu

Five news cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Tamil Nadu. Four Indonesian nationals and their travel guide from Chennai have tested positive at the Salem Medical College. "They are quarantined since March 22," says Dr C Vijayabaskar, Tamil Nadu Health Minister. Total number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu has risen to 18, of which one person has recovered.

3.18 PM: Latest cabinet decisions

CCEA approves recapitalisation of Regional Rural Banks to improve their capital to Risk Weighted Assets Ratio; approves utilisation of Rs 670 crore as central government share for the scheme.

Cabinet approves transfer of 8 acres of defence land at Old Cantonment, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, to Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan for construction of Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Cabinet approves Transfer of 5 acre of Defence Land in Kanpur, UttarPradesh to Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan for construction of Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Cabinet approves MoU between India and Germany for technological cooperation in Railway Sector.

Cabinet approves extension of scheme for Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies on Export of Garments and Made-ups from 1st April, 2020, onward till the scheme is merged with Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products.

3.12 PM: Javadekar says there are only a few dos to fight covornavirus:

Stay at home

Sanitise hands

Apparoach doctors in you have cough, cold, fever

Maintain social distancing

3.10 PM: Javadekar says the nation accepts the 21-day lockdown decision. "If we are to protect ourselves from coronavirus, then this is necessary," he adds.

3.09 PM: Cabinet kept social distancing in mind. We had to show that if we have to fight coronavirus, then either stay at home or maintain social distance: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

3.06 PM: Coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh

In a first, a journalist, whose daughter was recently found positive for coronavirus in Bhopal, has also been found been infected with the virus. With this, the total number of cases in Maharashtra has touched 15. India Today reported the journalist had attended the press conference called by Kamal Nath last week. Meanwhile, authorities have quarantined all those who came in his contact.

3.00 PM: Face masks worth Rs 1 crore seized

Mumbai Police seized 4 lakh face masks worth around Rs 1 crore from a godown near Mumbai Airport Cargo Terminal, today. Case registered. More details awaited.

2.58 PM: Coronavirus cases in Bihar

Nitish Kumar announces Rs 1,000 each to rashion card holders. "In wake of lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, the state government has decided to give Rs 1000 each to every family that holds a ration card," says the Bihar Chief Minister's Office. The state has reported three cases so far, including one death.

2.54 PM: Captain Amarinder Singh writes to Amit Shah, Thackeray

Have written to HM Amit Shah & Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to facilitate the evacuation of devotees stranded at Nanded Sahib Gurudwara. The pilgrims have been stranded there for long & we owe them a safe return to their homes & families, says the Punjab CM.

2.53 PM: Follow lockdown: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli

Actor Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli ask people to adhere to the 21-day nationwide lockdown. "These are testing times and we need to wake up to the seriousness of this situation. Please let us all follow what's been told to us and stand united please. It's a plea to everyone," says kohli.

2.42 PM: Maharashtra tally reaches 116; four more test coronavirus positive

The coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has reached 116. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the current count of COVID19 patients in Maharashtra was 116. "In Sangli, five people from one family are identified as positive due to contacts and four people from mumbai are identified as positive due to travel history or contacts," he Tweeted.

2:30 PM: Delhi government allows drug, cosmetic manufacturer to make hand sanitiser

All manufacturers of drugs and cosmetics in Delhi have been allowed to make ethanol-based hand sanitisers till June 30, 2020, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday.

2:25 PM: Odisha Mining Corporation has contributed Rs 500 crore to the chief minister's relief fund for supporting the state governmet against coronavirus.

2:20 PM: Strict action against landlords forcing healthcare workers to vacate: Delhi government

Delhi government, on Wednesday, directed district adminitrations and police to take strict actions against those landlords who were forcing doctors, healthcare professions, paramedical staff to vacate their houses.

2:10 PM: Coronavirus: Gujarat tally 38; over 1 crore under surveillance

The number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat has gone up to 38 as three more people tested positive for the coronavirus on March 25. One new case each was reported from Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara. Out of the three new cases, one patient has history of travel to Dubai, while the two others are cases of local transmission of the viral infection.

Under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Gujarat government has so far covered 1,60,62,000 people who have acute respiratory infection.

2:00 PM: Ordnance Factory Board designates 285 beds for isolation wards

Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has designated 285 beds for isolation wards in handling coronavirus cases. 40 beds in hospitals at vehicle factory Jabalpur, 30 each at metal and steel factory Ishapore, gun and shell factory Cossipore, ammunition factory Khadki: Defence Ministry

1.55 PM: COVID-19 positive cases climb 116 in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, total of 116 people have got infected from coronavirus, according to Rajesh Tope, health minister of the state. He added, "In Sangli 5 people from one family are identified as positive due to contacts and 4 people from Mumbai are identified as positive due to travel history or contacts".

1.43 PM: It's a war: Maha CM

It is a war-like situation so I have compared this Coronavirus with war, when we are not aware of the enemy then the enemy will attack us, so we have to be aware as we cannot see this enemy: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

1.30 PM: I am at home listening to Mrs CM, you listen to your home minister, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

1.20 PM: Labour ministry issues advisory

In the backdrop of outbreak of COVID-19, to giverelief to workers, an advisory By Ministry of Labour and Employment to all States/UTs, for the usage of Cess fund for Welfare of Construction Workers.

1.10 PM: Auto industry stares at Rs 50,000 crore loss

Industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has said the industry will suffer a production loss of an estimated Rs 2,300 crore per day due to the shutdown. The 21-day curfew would thus result in a production loss of around Rs 50,000 crore.

1.00 PM: Ranchi villages go under lockdown

Three villages comprising over 150 labourers, some 25 km away from Ranchi, isolate themselves. They have put up 6-7 self made barricades to lock themselves. The youths of the village are patrolling in groups. They are neither allowing anybody in nor permitting anyone to go out. They vow to stay inside despite all odd and adverse conditions.

12.55 PM: Visuals of PM Modi convening a Cabinet meeting

Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was held at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg earlier today, social distancing was seen during the meeting.

In the backdrop of outbreak of COVID-19, to giverelief to workers, an advisory By Ministry of Labour and Employment to all States/UTs, for the

usage of Cess fund for Welfare of Construction Workers. pic.twitter.com/sgAsMxFnXM Ministry of Labour (@LabourMinistry) March 25, 2020

12.50 PM: Coronavirus cases in Rajashtan

Four new cases of COVID-19 have appeared in Rajasthan, including three from Bhilwara and one from Jodhpur. While the Jodhpur patient has a travel history, the two Bhilwara patients were medical staff. The total COVID-19 cases in Rajashtan have risen to 32. Three patients have recovered.

12.38 PM: CCMB may soon come up with Covid-19 kits

To combat Covid-19 pandemic, the World Health Organisation (WHO) insists that widescale "testing, testing, and testing" is the key as early diagnosis may help save lives. Aligning with the call of WHO, the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) is working overtime on the development of cost-effective and accurate diagnostic kits for wide distribution.

12.36 PM: Will work beyond mandate: Gen Bipin Rawat

Involved deeply into the efforts to tackle COVID-19 spread, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat today said the country is at a juncture where the armed forces will have to operate beyond their mandate and help the country in the fight against Coronaviru

12.35 PM: Coronavirus cases in Delhi

The national capital has reported 31 COVID-19 cases, which also includes six patients who have recovered so far. The UT has also reported one death.

12.32 PM: Coronavirus cases in Telangana

The state has reported 34 active cases, of which only one has recovered so far.

12.30 PM: Coronavirus cases in Punjab

State has reported 29 coronavirus cases so far. Punjab had imposed a state-wide curfew on Monday as a measure to check the spread of the deadly infection.

12.28 PM: Kejriwal govt provides free meal

Free meals being provided by Delhi Government at a 'Rain Basera' on Baba Kharak Singh Marg. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor Anil Baijal had assured in the media briefing earlier today that no one will sleep hungry in the city during 21-day lockdown.

12.26 PM: All GoAir employees to have pay cut in March as we are left with no choice due to travel restrictions over coronavirus, says CEO Vinay Dube. - PTI

12.23 PM: Key highlights of Kejriwal's press conference

We will ensure strict implementation of lockdown in Delhi.

We all should stay home during lockdown period to combat coronavirus.

We will ensure essential services during lockdown period, request people not to panic.

Will issue e-passes to vegetable-sellers, grocers among others to ensure essential supplies during lockdown.

11.42 AM: Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal holds a meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at LG Secretariat. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is also present in the meeting.

11.41 AM: Lockdown's necessary, says Anand Mahindra

The lockdown's necessary, but will be devastating for the homeless, daily wage earners&contract workers. If each of us takes care of the daily rations&essentials of at least 3 less privileged families, it will have an exponential effect but unlike COVID, it'll be a 'good virus.'

11.40 AM: Total 22,038 individuals screened so far: ICMR

Total 22,928 samples from 22,038 individuals have been tested for SARS-CoV2 as on 25th March 2020 10 AM, says ICMR. A total of 539 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases, says the body.

11.32 AM: Mizoram person tests positive

A sample of a Mizoram person, an Aizawl resident, has tested positive at Guwahati Medical College Hospital, confirms Assam Health Department Principal Secretary Samir Sinha. The patient is now admitted at Zoram Medical College.

11.30 AM: Wuhan resumes bus services; China reports 47 new cases

Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus pandemic, on Wednesday resumed bus services within the city for the first time since the nine-week lockdown even as 47 new imported cases were reported from the country, threatening a second wave of infections. China on Tuesday decided to lift the three-month lockdown on more than 56 million people in the central Hubei province. However, the prolonged lockdown of Hubei's capital Wuhan will end on April 8, lifting the mass quarantine over the city with a population of over 11 million. - PTI

11.05 AM: WHO terms lockdown 'comprehensive and robust'

United Nations, Mar 25 The UN has expressed solidarity with India in its fight against coronavirus, with a top official at the world body's health agency praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 21-day nationwide lockdown as a "comprehensive and robust" response to the raging COVID-19 pendamic. Globally, the death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 18,915 with more than 422,900 cases reported in over 165 countries and territories, as per data from Johns Hopkins University. - PTI

11.00 AM: No passenger train to run till April 14

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a 21-day lockdown across the country, the Indian Railways on Tuesday said that its suspension of all passenger services will continue till April 14. However, freight movement will continue to carry essential commodities across the country, officials said. The railways on Sunday had announced the suspension of all its passenger services from March 22 midnight to March 31 and said only goods trains will run during the said period amid concerns that coronavirus-infected passengers were spreading the virus further. - PTI

10.41 AM: Three new coronavirus cases in Gujarat

Three new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Gujarat. "Total 38 positive cases reported till date. FIR has been registered against 147 people for breaking home quarantine," says Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Gujarat Health and Family Welfare Department.

10.30 AM: Strict action against landlords for forcing doctors to vacate houses.

10.15 AM: As many as 277 evacuees from Iran arrived at Jodhpur Airport (from Delhi) today. A preliminary screening was conducted at the airport upon arrival and thereafter the evacuees were shifted to the Army Wellness Facility established in Jodhpur Military Station: PRO Defence Rajasthan

10.00 AM: Time to adopt humane approach: Govt to private firms

The Ministry of Home Affairs issues advisory to private security agencies stating:"This is the time for the private security industry to adopt a humane approach and protect its workers and staff members from lay-offs and consequent decrease in earnings."

9.48 AM: Confirmed cases of contact transmission in UP

A 33-year-old resident of Pilibhit has been tested positive for coronavirus. He doesn't have any travel history, it is a confirmed case of contact transmission: Dr Sudhir Singh, King George's Medical University, Lucknow. - ANI

9.47 AM: Five people test positive for COVID19 in Indore. Of the five, four are residents of Indore and one of Ujjain: Health Officer Dr Praveen Jadia. - ANI

9.46 AM: DPIT issues new directions to states

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIT) issues instruction to state authorities "to not obstruct and call for closure of food processing units".

9.45 AM: People in Bengaluru practice social distancing. Visuals of circles been drawn outside a grocery store.

9.44 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with citizens of Varanasi via video conferencing, today at 5 pm.

9.43 AM: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to hold a meeting with Lt Governor Anil Baijal at 11 am today at LG Secretariat.

9.42 AM: Visuals from Delhi Noida Direct Flyway

Police barricading continues at Uttar Pradesh-Delhi border to stop movement of vehicles except those rendering/availing essential services amid lockdown; visuals from DND flyway.

9.41 AM: Mahan Air flight carrying 277 Indian passengers landed at Delhi airport today early morning from Tehran, Ira.

9.40 AM: Another positive case in Bihar

Another person test positive for coronavirus in Patna's Nalanda Medical college and hospital; the total number of cases rise to four in the state.

9.39 AM: Set up 24*7 helpline: Govt to states

Ministry of Home Affairs has directed all states and Union Territories to set up round the clock control rooms/offices with helplines at state/district level to address any grievances or undue problems faced by providers of goods/services amid 21 days lockdown.

9.38 PM: No panic buying please, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people not to indulge in panic buying. "By converging around shops, you are risking the spread of COVID-19.No panic buying please.Please stay indoors. I repeat- Centre and State Governments will ensure all essentials are available," says the PM.

9.05 AM: Punjab CM set up COVID-19 Relief Fund

Capt. Amarinder Singh has set up the CoViD Relief Fund to receive contributions from individuals, organisations and corporates to assist fellow Punjabis in fight against Covid19. "Your contributions will be used for the benefit of the underprivileged. I thank you all for your support," says the Punjab CM.

8.57 AM: Punjab issues new curfew guidelines

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced new curfew guidelines to ease people's problems amid coronavirus lockdown. He has warned people of strict action under section 188 IPC against those violating curfew and home quarantine.

8.46 AM: Indian airspace being used only by international flights

India's airspace, amid the suspension of the operations of all international and domestic commercial flights. The Indian airspace is being used only by the international flights which are passing through.

8.45 AM: HRD Ministry announces closure of institutions

All offices of Ministry of Human Resource Development Ministry and autonomous institutions under it will remain closed for three weeks. CBSE and NCERT have been asked to work on alternate exam schedule and academic calendar, respectively.

8.30 AM: Police to deliver milk in UP

In wake of the nationwide lockdown, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says the police will deliver milk, vegetables, essentials to doorsteps in the entire state.

8.15 AM: Flipkart suspends services

Online retailer Flipkart has announced that it is suspending services temporarily. On a notification on its website, the retailer said that it will be back as soon as possible. Flipkart's announcement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day complete lockdown of the entire country. "We are temporarily suspending our services. Your needs have always been our priority, and our promise is that we will be back to serve you, as soon as possible. These are difficult times, times like no other. Never before have communities stayed apart to stay safe! Never before has being at home meant helping the nation! We urge you to Stay Home to Stay Safe! We will get there. And we will get through. Together," stated the notification on its website.

8.00 AM: India under lockdown

India's 1.3 billion population has now joined a growing list of countries that have imposed nationwide lockdowns like Spain, Italy, New Zealand, and others. Yesterday, it was PM Modi's second address to the nation. In his first address on March 19, he had enforced a one-day lockdown, known as "Janata Curfew".