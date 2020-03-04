Coronavirus in Noida: What Delhi-NCR residents should know

Following the shutting down of two schools in Noida over fears of coronavirus transmission, the Noida administration on Tuesday held a press conference amidst panic and fear.

District Magistrate (DM) BN Singh along with Chief Medical Officer Dr Anurag Bhargava requested people not to panic and believe any rumours concerning the coronavirus outbreak in Delhi-NCR.

Issuing helpline numbers for citizen related queries (8076623612 / 6396776904) Singh said that the UP government is taking all necessary precautions to deal with the coronavirus scare in Noida.

"The situation is very much in our control and no need to be panic...our hospitals, doctors and health department are ready. We are totally equipped -- we have testing facilities in Lucknow, Pune and Delhi," he said.

"Till now only one case has been reported as positive -- the final report is yet to come," Singh clarified.

He said that samples of six people who came in touch with the Delhi coronavirus patient have been sent for testing.

Singh also elucidated that no official order has been given to close schools in Noida.

"Only one school is being sanitised and rest can operate on their own. The other has taken the decision as a precautionary measure," the Noida DM said.

"The board exams, scheduled to take place in that school will now take place at St Joseph School in Greater Noida," he added.

Two popular schools in Noida have been shut over the fear of coronavirus, while a high-end hotel has asked its staff to undergo self-quarantine.

The decision to shut the schools was taken after a student's father was detected with the virus. The individual is said to have attended a birthday party along with his child and mingled with other children, parents and teachers as well.

Hyatt Regency in Delhi also asked its staff to self-quarantine for 14 days after it discovered that a diner at the La Piazza restaurant had been detected with coronavirus.

The government also stepped up its prevention efforts whereby it extended the suspension of existing regular and e-visas to the nationals of Itlay, Iran, South Korea and Japan.

