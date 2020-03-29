Coronavirus in India Live Updates: IBC deferred for 21-day lockdown period

Coronavirus Live Updates: Total number of coronavirus cases in India rises to 979, including 86 cured or discharged and 25 deaths, the Union Ministry of Health has said. Besides, there are 48 foreigner COVID-19 patients in India, which takes the total coronavirus tally to 1,027. As India enters Day 5 of nation-wide lockdown, several reports of deaths and new cases are coming from various parts of the country. Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary (Planning), J&K Govt, has informed that a COVID-19 patient died in Srinagar on Sunday monring. Another death of a 45-year-old man was reported from Ahmedabad, taking the total deaths in the state to 5. Seven more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Maharashtra, taking the state's tally to 183.

Globally, the number of positive coronavirus cases now crossed 6.5 lakh figure, including 30,879 deaths.

7.13 PM: Insolvency law deferred till 21-day lockdown

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India has ruled the duration of 21-day lockdown imposed by the Centre in view of coronavirus outbreak "shall not be counted for the purposes of the time-line for any activity that could not be completed due to such lockdown, in relation to a corporate insolvency resolution process".

7.12 PM: Aviation regulator DGCA has temporarily suspended breath analyser tests for flight crew due to coronavirus outbreak. Instead now they will have to give undertakings that they have not consumed alcohol.

5.26 PM: Speaker Venkaiah Naidu asks Rajya Sabha MP to donate one month's salary to PM CARES Fund

I appeal to all the members of Rajya Sabha to contribute one months salary to #PMCaresFunds for strengthening governments efforts to contain the spread of #COVID19: Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

5.22 PM: 45-year-old coronavirus patient dies in Maharashtra, heath department ascertaining reason of death.

45-year-old #COVID19 positive man dies in Buldhana, Maharashtra. The exact cause behind his death is yet to be ascertained: State Health Department

5.12 PM: Coronavirus in Punjab: Govt asks Radha Soami Satsang Beas to shelter migrant labourers

Punjab govt is in discussion with Radha Soami Satsang Beas, which has already offered its buildings as quarantine facilities, to allow migrant labourers to stay there as these people would be needed for wheat harvesting in the fields in two weeks time: State Govt

5.09 PM: Coronavirus update: Union ministers meet at Rajnath Singh's residence

Delhi: A high-level meeting of Union Ministers on #COVID19, underway at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Home Minister Amit Shah, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan & other senior ministers also at the meeting.

4.59 PM: Coronavirus in India: Nobel laureates Duflo, Banerjee advocate bolder social transfers

Nobel laureates Esther Duflo and Abhijit Banerjee said that the government should directly transfer benefits into people's accounts using the JAM trinity - Jan Dhan, Aadhar and Mobile, and give them an e-receipt. The amount must be large enough to ensure that people don't step out of their homes to search for livelihood, the Nobel winning couple said.

4.42 PM: In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi shows solidarity with along with that of millions of Congress party workers at this time of immense humanitarian crisis in times of coronavirus.

Under Indian Railways, 1.25 lakh wagons transporting essential commodities, such as food grains, sugar, salt, coal, petroleum, etc, have been operated in last 5 days: Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry. #COVID19

4.20 PM: Indian Railways has transported essential commodities, such as food grains, sugar, salt, coal, petroleum, etc, in 1.25 lakh wagons in last 5 days , said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry.

Till now there have been 979 #COVID19 confirmed cases in the country, including 25 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 106 new positive cases & 6 deaths have been reported: Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

4.14 PM: Till now there have been 979 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India, including 25 deaths, informed,Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, during a press conference on Sunday. In the last 24 hours, 106 new positive cases and 6 deaths have been reported, he added.

Shri @RahulGandhi writes to the PM regarding the COVID-19 pandemic & the issues it entails while extending support to fight this crisis.

4.12 PM: Under Indian Railways, 1.25 lakh wagons transporting essential commodities, such as food grains, sugar, salt, coal, petroleum, etc, have been operated in last 5 days: Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry.

4.10 PM: The railway employees contributes one day's salary in PM CARE Fund. The amount equals to Rs 151 crore

4.00 PM: Coronavirus cases in Bihar: 11

Number of COVID-19 positive cases in Bihar rises to 11 (five in Patna, three in Munger, and one each in Nalanda, Siwan and Lakhisarai), says the Bihar Health Department. Two of the five COVID-19 infected people in Patna have now tested negative for the virus. Another test will be conducted after 24 hours, they will be considered to have recovered from the virus if they test negative again: Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences. - ANI

3.55 PM: Four new cases in Noida

Noida has reported four new cases of coronavirus, taking the overall virus-infected patients' tally to 31. Besides, a couple has also tested positive for the virus in Ghaziabad.

3.50 PM: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on lockdown

Lockdown is extremely important to prevent corona from spreading. A message from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

3.41 PM: Kotak Mahindra Bank and Uday Kotak contribute Rs 25 crore each to the Prime Minister fund for coronavirus, reports CNBC TV18.

3.40 PM: Current coronavirus count in Maharashtra

The current count of COVID-19 patients in the state of Maharashtra is 196, In detail, Mumbai and Thane Region 107, Pune 37, Nagpur 13, Ahmednagar 03, Ratnagiri 01, Aurangabad 01,Yavatmal 03,Miraj 25, Satara 02,Sindhudurg 01, Kolhapur 01,Jalgaon 01, Buldhana 01.

3.30 PM: Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Minister of Steel, pledges his one month of salary to PM-CARES fund.

3.25 PM: Workers, including migrants, living in rented accommodation, shall not demand payment of rent for one month: Govt

3.15 PM: Lockdown violators would be sent to 14 days' quarantine, says government.

3.10 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked President Ram Nath Kovind for donating his one-month salary to the PM-CARES fund.

Thank you, Honourable President. Rashtrapati Ji is leading the way and inspiring the nation. #IndiaFightsCorona

3.00 PM: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in his address to state, assures that Maharashtra government will take care of migrant labourers and provide necessities. Uddhav Thackeray said:

Everyone is helping me on this fight, even Raj (Thackeray) is giving suggestions

Uday Kotak had pledged Rs 10 crore.

No country is in a position to help others. We will have to help ourselves. The situation is some countries who did not take care is worrying.

The period of multiplication has begun

Some migrant labours are going back to their states. I would.like to assure them that we will take their care, providing them with food and shelter. They need not panic and stop wherever they are.

I am requesting sugar factories to take care of their workers and labours.

We have already decided to keep groceries and essential commodities open for 24x7, still people are coming out to take strolls.

Do not compel cops to take stringent steps.

PM Modi, Amit Shah are in touch and have spoken to me.

We have decided to give Shiv bhojan in Rs 5 instead of Rs 10 for 3 months.

I spoke to doctors in Kasturba in Mumbai and Naidu in Pune. I salute the efforts of Doctors and their team.

2.50 PM: 1 tests positive in Rajasthan, total coronavirus cases rises to 56

A 21-year-old man, who returned from the Philippines on March 18, had been tested positive for coronavirus in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan. He developed symptoms on March 26.

2.40 PM: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials to donate their one day salary to PM CARES Fund.

2.30 PM: Rahul Gandhi writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering suggestions on novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering suggestions on #COVID19. Gandhi says 'we stand together with the government in fighting and overcoming this tremendous challenge'

2.15 PM: Kotak Mahindra Bank and its Managing Director Uday Kotakpledged Rs 25 crore each to PM CARES fund: Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a statement.

2.05 PM: JSW Group commits Rs 100 crores as a direct contribution towards the PM Cares Fund.

JSW Group commits Rs 100 crores as a direct contribution towards the #PMCaresFund #COVID19

2.00 PM: President Ram Nath Kovind pledges to donate one-month salary to PM-CARES Fund to help the nation tide over the crisis of COVID-19.

Thank you, Honourable President.



Rashtrapati Ji is leading the way and inspiring the nation. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/QCiERMuFBW Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 29, 2020

1.45 PM: Cello Group to contribute Rs 3.5 crore to PM-CARES fund

I would like to thank Shri Pradeep and Shri Pankaj Rathod of the Cello Group for contributing Rs. 3.5 crore to the PM-CARES fund. Such support from the world of commerce and industry is extremely valuable. #IndiaFightsCorona

1.30 PM: Will share videos of me practicing yoga on my app: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat. Check out a picture shared by the PM.

1.18 PM: Coronavirus 'patient zero' identified

A 57-year-old female shrimp seller in China''s Wuhan city, the originating point of the coronavirus pandemic, has been identified as one of the first victims of COVID-19, which has claimed nearly 28,000 lives around the world so far, according to media reports. The coronavirus ''patient zero'', who made a full recovery in January after month-long treatment, believes the Chinese government could have checked the spread of the disease had it acted sooner. - PTI

1.15 PM: Roche gets govt nod to import test kits

Swiss pharmaceutical major Roche, which received the Emergency Use Authorisation for its novel coronavirus diagnostic test - Cobas SARS-CoV-2 Test - from US Food and Drug Administration on March 12, will soon make it available in India. The test detects the genetic signature (RNA) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, also known as novel coronavirus or COVID-19, in swab samples that a healthcare provider collects from the back of the patient's throat or nose, states Roche's website. It also says that the company expects to supply about 400,000 tests per week in the US, making it one of the sought after tests in that country.

1.04 PM: Contribute to PM-CARES Fund, says V-P Venkaiah Naidu

I appeal to people to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund to strengthen disaster management capacities: Naidu

1.02 PM: JSW Steet commits Rs 100 crore

In light of the current COVID -19 crisis, the JSW Group has committed over Rs 100 crore in support to all on-going relief efforts of the state and national governments.

12.59 PM: AAI employees raises Rs 20 crore to fight COVID-19

Airport Authority of India (AAI) employees raised Rs 20 crore as an initial contribution to the PM CARES unds to fight the menace of COVID19. Collectively, as responsible citizens of this country, we shall make all efforts to protect, empower and help effected communities to tide over this emergency.

12.55 PM: Coronavirus claims another life in Mumbai

A 40-year-old coronavirus patient has passed away in Mumbai. She was admitted yesterday following severe respiratory complications and was also a hypertension patient. This is the seventh corona virus-related death in Maharashtra. Total cases in the state stand at 183. - ANI

12.52 PM: In wake of coronavirus crisis, a farmer from Nashik is distributes wheat to the needy

I appeal to people to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund to strengthen disaster management capacities.



I appeal to people to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund to strengthen disaster management capacities.

It should be remembered that Indias age-old tradition of 'share and care' is the core of our philosophy. #IndiaFightsCorona

12.41 PM: Food being prepared at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib to distribute among the needy in different parts of the city.

Maharashtra: A farmer from Nashik is distributing wheat harvested from 1 acre of his 3-acre land to needy.Datta Ram Patil says,"I am a small farmer.We're not financially stable but if we have 1 chapatti then we can give half to others who are in dire need". #CoronaLockdown (28.3)

12.40 PM: Provide food, shelter to labourers: MHA to states

The Ministry of Home Affairs directs states or UTs to include 'provisions for temporary accommodation, food, clothing, medical care, etc, for homeless people and migrant labourers stranded due to the 21-day lockdown.

Delhi: Food being prepared at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib to distribute among the needy in different parts of the city. #CoronavirusLockdown

12.30 PM: Five more cases in J&K

Five more people test positive in Kashmir -- 2 from Srinagar, 2 from Budgam and 1 from Baramulla, says Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary(Planning), J&K Govt. -ANI

12.11 PM: CBSE to controbute Rs 21 lakh to fight COVID-19

CBSE will contribute Rs 21,00,000 from all employees who have voluntarily come forward to donate their salaries.

#IndiaFightsCorona

#IndiaFightsCorona

MHA directs States/UTs to include 'Provisions for temporary accommodation, food, clothing, medical care etc. for homeless people, inc. migrant labourers, stranded due to #lockdown21 & sheltered in relief camps' under SDRF fund allocations in wake of #Covid_19.

12.00 PM: Pakistan may have 12,000 more COVID-19 cases

Pakistan has over 12,000 suspected COVID-19 cases, a top health official said on Saturday as the confirmed infections reached 1,495 with the Punjab province emerging as the new epicentre of the deadly disease in the country. Advisor on health to the government Zafar Mirza was addressing a daily briefing to inform the magnitude of infection and measures taken to combat coronavirus pandemic. There are currently 12,218 suspected COVID-19 patients in the country, he said. Most of the infected people had returned from Iran, where the confirmed cases are over 30,000 with more than 2,300 deaths. - PTI

11.45 AM: Stay where you are: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to migrant workers not to leave for their native places during the 21-day nationwide lockdown in the interest of the country. Taking to Twitter, he asked the migrant workers to stay wherever they were as the risk of the coronavirus spreading increases due to large gatherings.

CBSE has decided to contribute Rs 21,00,000 from all employees who have voluntarily come forward to donate their salaries. Accordingly, Group 'A' employees have donated two-day salary and Group 'B' and 'C' employees one day salary to #PMCARES fund: Anurag Tripathi, CBSE #COVID19

11.39 AM: Spain's princess dies of coronavirus

Spain's princess Maria Teresa has been the first royal casualty of the deadly coronavirus as the overall death toll in the COVID-19 hit country rises to 5,690. In a Facebook post, her brother Prince Sixto Enrique de Borbon, the Duke of Aranjuez, informed that his 86-year-old sister died on this Thursday and that the funeral was held on Friday.

11.25 AM: Increase social distancing, says PM Modi

11.24 AM: PM Modi says daily life heros such as sanitation and utility workers are ensuring that our daily lives are continuing smoothly

11.23 PM: Pilot tests positive for COVID-19. Had not flown any international flights in March, says SpiceJet. - PTI

11.21 AM: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

Doctors' sacrifices remind him of ancient Hindu sage who said one who serves patients without financial motive is real doctor.

11.20 AM: Dr Borse from Pune tells PM that all patients in his hospital are recovering well.

I was extremely hurt when I came to know that some people are misbehaving with those who are being advised home quarantine. We need to be sensitive and understanding. Increase social distancing but reduce emotional distancing: PM Narendra Modi #Mannkibaat #Coronavirus

11.19 AM: PM Modi speaks to Dr Nitish Gupta in Mann Ki Baat

Dr Nitish Gupta tells PM many hospitalised people are scared after seeing news of massive deaths in other countries, need counselling.

11.16 AM: PM Modi talks to Agra's Ashok Kapoor in Mann Ki Baat

PM also talks to Agra's Ashok Kapoor who along with entire family including young son was infected by coronavirus.

11.15 PM: PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat

The battle against COVID-19 is tough and it did require some tough decisions. It is important to keep the people of India safe, says the PM.

PM @narendramodi now interacts with Ashok Ji from Agra. Do hear their interaction. #MannKiBaat

11.12 PM: Coronavirus victim Teja tells the PM that he was initially frightened but felt reassured because of doctors and hospital staff.

11.11 AM: PM Modi invites coronavirus victim Ramagampa Teja to share his experience on Mann ki Baat, has one-on-one chat with him

11.10 AM: People not following quarantine measures world over are now repenting, says PM, urges people to be mindful

11.08 AM: PM Modi urges Indians to show courage and resolve, follow "Lakshman Rekha" for several days more

11.07 AM: Coronavirus is bent on killing people therefore entire humanity must unite and resolve to eliminate it, says PM Modi

11.05 AM: Disease must be dealt with at the very beginning and all of India is doing that, says PM Modi.

11.00 AM: The fight against coronavirus is a life and death battle, and tough decisions were necessary, says PM Modi.

10.30 AM: No need to panic on LPG supplies: IOC

LPG bottling plants running at 130 pc capacity; all bulk storage points, LPG distributorship, petrol pumps functioning normally, says the Indian Oil Corporation. "There is absolutely no need for public to panic on LPG supplies. We are servicing 100 per cent of refills sought," says IOC Chairman Sanjiv Singh. - PTI

10.20 AM: Two people have died in Jammu and Kashmir till now due to coronavirus

The battle against COVID-19 is tough and it did require some tough decisions.



The battle against COVID-19 is tough and it did require some tough decisions.

It is important to keep the people of India safe. #IndiaFightsCorona

10.15 AM: Coronavirus cases rise to 53 in Telangana

"There are currently 53 COVID-19 cases in the state. We are making camps for migrant workers with arrangements of food and water. We have setup a control room for it. I request people to not violate the lockdown," Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender.

10.00 AM: Coronavirus cases rise to 193 in Maharashtra

Seven more COVID-19 cases reported in the state (four from Mumbai, one from Pune and one each from Sangli and Nagpur). Total number of cases in the state rises to 193.

9.48 AM: Bhilwara city in Rajashtan reports total 25 COVID-19 cases

A 53-year-old woman has tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhilwara. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases has reached 25 in the tourist city of Rajasthan. The state has so far reported 55 COVID-19 cases.

9.45 AM: Srinagar reports first death

A man suffering from COVID-19 has died at Srinagar hospital. With this the total number of deaths in J&K has risen to two, health official said.

9.40 AM: COVID-19 patient dies in Ahmedabad

A 45-yr-old COVID-19 patient dies in Ahmedabad; toll in Gujarat rises to 5: Official

9.38 AM: Smaller number of new cases in China

China reported 45 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for March 28, down from 54 on the previous day, with all but one involving travellers from overseas, the country's health authority said on Sunday. The number of so-called "imported" cases also fell from 54 on the previous day, data from the National Health Commission showed. - Reuters

9.15 AM: 28-day paid leave for COVID-19 patients

Any worker or employee infected with coronavirus and in isolation for treatment will get 28 days of paid leave from their employer across Noida and Greater Noida, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has ordered. In an order passed late on Saturday night, the administration also said that shops, industries and factories closed because of the lockdown will have to give daily wage along with leave to their workers and labourers during the closure period. - PTI

9.10 AM: Five new cases in Indore

Five persons have been tested positive for the deadly coronavirus in Indore. While four of them are local residents, one hails from Ujjain. The tally has risen to 39 in MP.

9.00 AM: 275 Indians from Iran land in India

Another batch of 275 Indian citizens brought in from Iran reach Jodhpur. They would be kept at the Indian army's wellness centre. As many as 277 Indians evacuated earlier this month from Iran are already lodged at this centre.

The unfortunate demise of a #Coronavirus patient has been reported from Srinagar this morning: Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary(Planning), J&K Govt (file pic)



Two people have died in Jammu and Kashmir till now due to #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/TqTaSuoZAA ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2020

8.55 AM: FIR against company MD

An FIR has been lodged against against managing director of a company for hiding his travel history. Amid coronavirus outbreak in India, a total of 13 people from his company had tested positive for coronavirus: Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Medical Officer, Anurag Bhargav. -ANI

8.50 AM: Paytm aims Rs 500 crore towards PM CARES Funds

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma says the company will add up to Rs 10 for each payment done using Paytm Wallet or UPI or PaytmBank Debit Card.

Rajasthan: Another batch of 275 Indian citizens brought in from Iran, reach Jodhpur. They would be kept at the Indian army's wellness centre. 277 Indians evacuated earlier this month from Iran are already lodged at this centre. #Coronavirus

8.45 AM: PM Modi to address Mann Ki Baat at 11 AM

Tomorrow's episode will be focused on the situation prevailing due to COVID-19: PM Modi

We at @Paytm are aiming 500 crore towards PM CARES Fund.



Not just when you donate on Paytm, we will add up to 10 for every payment done using Paytm Wallet/UPI/PaytmBank Debit Card.



As #IndiaFightsCorona, your contributions for #PMCaresFund matters. https://t.co/VLUZ0PNJ1b Stay Home, Stay Safe (@vijayshekhar) March 28, 2020

8.41 AM: Pay salaries to labourers: Noida authorities

In Gautam Buddh Nagar district, salaries under certain circumstances must be paid to the labours/employees during the coronavirus lockdown. Else law will take its own course under the National Disaster Management Act 2005: District Magistrate Gautam Buddh Nagar, BN Singh.

8.40 AM: Patients stranded in Mumbai

Cancer patients from different states who came to Mumbai for treatment at hospitals are stranded, along with their relatives amid coronavirus lockdown. A patient Rajith, says,"I'm from Jharkhand and had booked tickets for March 23, but everything closed down". - ANI

#COVID19 positive persons or possibly infected persons who are in isolation will be given 28-day paid leave, after they produce medical certificates.Those employed at shops,factories&other units closed due to lockdown will also be paid: District Magistrate Gautam Buddh Nagar

8.36 AM: New COVID-19 cases in MP

Five more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh; 4 are from Indore & 1 from Ujjain. The cases from Indore are men of ages 40 years, 48 years, 21 years and 38 years. The case from Ujjain is of a 17-year-old female: Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore.

8.35 AM: Migrants' kids should not died to starvation: Kailash Satyarthi

"Children of daily wage workers are facing serious problems. Even if 1 child is forced to die due to starvation or lack of medicines, then it'll be a blot on all of us. India should not leave 'Bharat' behind in this fight against COVID-19," says Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi

8.33 AM: Punjab seeks immediate release of GST compensation

In wake of COVID-19 crisis, CM Captain Amarinder Singh has sought urgent intervention by Union Finance Minister including immediate release of GST compensation arrears of Rs 2088 crores, specific only to Punjab as on 31/3/2020.

8.32 AM: 90,000 NRIs arrived in Punjab this month

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu has written a letter to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan saying, "Punjab has maximum number of NRIs (Non-resident Indians) in the country & 90,000 of them landed in the state this month". The letter further states,"Number of COVID-19 patients are going to increase alarmingly. To combat this, Punjab requires additional funds of minimum Rs 150 crores from Government of India". - ANI

8.30 AM: Ambala reports 1st case

Ambala has reported its 1st positive case of coronavirus. A 21-year-old man is a resident of Ram Nagar village in Patiala, Punjab, on Ambala-Patiala border. He has recent travel history to Nepal. He was admitted to hospital on Mar26: Chief Medical Officer Ambala. - ANI

8.25 AM: Latest on coronavirus spread around world

Britain said 1,019 people had died by Friday afternoon, a rise of 260 on the total 24 hours earlier. The number of confirmed cases was 17,089 as of 0900 GMT on Saturday.

The number of confirmed cases in Germany has risen to 48,582 and 325 people have died of the disease, statistics from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.

Turkey halted all intercity trains and limited domestic flights on Saturday, as the number of coronavirus cases jumped by a third in a day to 5,698, with 92 dead.

Iran started an intercity travel ban, as its death toll rose to 2,378 on Friday. - Reuters

8.20 AM: US death count crosses 2,000

As the US death count crossed 2,000, doubling in three days, Trump said he might impose a quarantine on New York and parts of New Jersey and Connecticut to protect other states that have yet to bear the brunt. The United States now has more than 120,000 confirmed cases, the highest figure in the world. - Reuters

8.10 AM: Spain reports 832 new deaths

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday announced stricter lockdown measures that will force all non-essential workers to stay at home for the next two weeks, as the government reported 832 new coronavirus deaths overnight. The latest moves to combat the virus in Spain, the second-worst affected country in Europe after Italy, will be approved at a cabinet meeting on Sunday and will last from March 30 until April 9. - Reuters

8.00 AM: Italy's coronavirus toll tops 10,000

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy barrelled past 10,000 on Saturday, a figure that made an extension of a national lockdown almost certain. Officials said 889 more people died in the previous 24 hours, the second highest daily tally since the epidemic emerged on Feb. 21, and that total fatalities reached 10,023. Confirmed cases rose by about 6,000 to 92,472, the second-highest number of cases in the world behind the United States. Officials said the numbers would have been worse without a national lockdown. - Reuters