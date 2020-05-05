Coronavirus lockdown 3.0: India sees biggest jump with 3,900 new cases, 195 deaths in 24 hours

India saw its biggest jump in coronavirus cases yet on Tuesday with 3,900 new cases and 195 deaths in 24 hours. As on May 5, 8am, India had 46,433 cases out of which 12,726 had been cured or discharged and 1,568 died. On May 4, 8am, India had 42,533 cases with 11,706 cured and 1,373 deaths.

The country currently has 32,138 active cases. Maharashtra tops the tally with the highest number of coronavirus cases in India at 14,541. Gujarat has 5,804 cases while Delhi has 4,898 cases. The national capital is one of the worst affected in the country but as lockdown restrictions were relaxed on Monday, people were found violating social distancing norms as they flocked to liquor shops to purchase alcohol. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan expressed his concerns over such violations and said Delhi ideally should be following strict lockdown norms.

Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu both have more than 3,000 cases each at 3,061 and 3,550, while Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have more than 2,000 cases each at 2,766 and 2,942. Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Telangana and West Bengal have more than 1,000 cases at 1,650, 1,233, 1,085 and 1,259.

Bihar, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala have more than 500 cases at 528, 517, 726, 651 and 500 respectively. Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Mizoram and Puducherry have less than 10 cases.

The highest number of deaths in the country has been reported in Maharashtra at 583. Gujarat has reported 319 deaths while Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Rajasthan have reported 165, 133 and 77 deaths. Delhi that is the third-worst affected is sixth in line with 64 deaths. So far no deaths have been reported in Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Ladakh, Manipur, Mizoram, Puducherry, and Tripura.

Even as cases rise, India has relaxed lockdown restrictions across the country. All the districts have been demarcated red, orange or green zones as per the number of cases and relaxations eased accordingly. The government has also made arrangements for Shramik Special trains to ferry stranded migrant workers across the country to their hometowns. Additionally, the government has also said that it will bring back Indians stranded in other countries from May 7.

