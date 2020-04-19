Coronavirus: 'No relaxation for Delhi after Apr 20, will review in a week,' says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that there will be no relaxations for Delhi after April 20. He said that the situation would be reviewed in a week and further decisions will be taken on April 27. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that in order to ease the hardships of people under lockdown the government will relax some of the restrictions in place.

"Keeping in mind the lives of all Delhi residents, we have that there will be no relaxation in lockdown norms from tomorrow. We will sit in a meeting with all experts again on April 27 and review the situation. If need be, the lockdown norms will be relaxed after that," he added.

Kejriwal said that all of Delhi's 11 districts have been declared hotspots. "As per the central government, restrictions cannot be relaxed in containment zones," he said.

Also read: Coronavirus India Live Updates: Delhi to remain under lockdown, review meet after one week, says Kejriwal

"All the 186 COVID-19 positive cases that were reported yesterday were asymptomatic. They didn't know they had coronavirus, which is more worrying," said the CM.

Kejriwal said, "I had a word with one of the COVID-19 positive people, he told me that he was volunteering at a govt food distribution center and was helping in food distribution. I have ordered rapid testing of people who came to that food center, along with others working at our centres."

Almost, 1,900 people have been infected in Delhi. He said that 26 people are in ICU and six are on ventilator support. According to the health ministry, 42 people have died of coronavirus in Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal said that the situation was in control and there is no need to panic.

Also read: Coronavirus lockdown: Amazon, Flipkart, other firms prohibited from delivering non-essential items

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic.