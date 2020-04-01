Coronavirus: Uber launches UberMedic to provide transportation for healthcare workers

Uber has rolled out a new service, UberMedic, through which it aims to help in the fight against coronavirus. The cab aggregator will provide transportation to the healthcare workers. It will also provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), face masks, sanitisers, disinfectant sprays and gloves to the drivers plying the cars.

In a statement the company said that they are using their technology and making their wide network of drivers available to healthcare authorities so that they can arrange transportation to frontline healthcare providers to and from their homes and medical facilities.

"UberMedic is designed to ensure that all healthcare workers who need to be mobile have a reliable and efficient way of getting around. We hope that this 24X7 dedicated service gives hospitals and their health care workers the flexibility to provide optimal healthcare," stated the company.

The company said that it will work with partner hospitals to provide PPE, hand sanitisers, gloves, disinfectant sprays and face masks to the drivers. Uber will provide top-rated drivers and dedicated cars to the hospitals through UberMedic.

Uber said that the drivers will be well-trained in coronavirus-related protocols. No passenger will be allowed to sit in the front seat. Dedicated phone service to the riders will also be provided.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday Ola launched Sahyog, an interest-free micro-credit to help driver partners get instant cash in their bank accounts. Ola said this offering will help more than 1 lakh families.

This service comes after Uber and rival cab aggregator Ola suspended their services across the country. Meanwhile, the total number of active coronavirus cases has reached 1,238 and the death toll has risen to 35, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. So far 123 people have been cured of coronavirus in the country and discharged.

