Coronavirus update: India's COVID-19 cases cross 19 lakh; death toll nears 40,000

Coronavirus case tally in India jumped to 19 lakh on Wednesday. With this, India has registered 2 lakh cases in August till now. India added 52,509 new cases and 857 death in the past 24 hours. This is the seventh consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000.

As per health ministry data, the death toll in the country has climbed to 39,735 with 857 people succumbing to the disease in a day on Tuesday. There are 5,86,244 active cases of coronavirus infection in India at present while the recoveries have increased to 12,82,216, the data updated at 8 am showed.

As many as 51,706 people recovered from COVID-19 in a day, according to the data. Recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has risen to 67.19 per cent while the fatality rate has further dropped to 2.09 per cent, the data stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 2,14,84,402 samples have been tested up to August 4 with 6,19,652 of them on Tuesday.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally has increased to 4,57,956 with 7,760 fresh cases. The state's fatalities are up by 300 to 16,142. Karnataka recorded its biggest single-day spike of 6,259 fresh cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 1,45,830.

Uttar Pradesh's coronavirus case tally has crossed one lakh mark with 2,948 fresh cases. The state reported 41 new fatalities in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 1,817

In West Bengal, coronavirus tally has crossed 80,000. The state reported 2,752 fresh cases and 38 deaths since yesterday morning. With 1,020 new cases, coronavirus case tally in Gujarat reached 65,704. The death toll has risen to 2,534 with 25 new fatalities.

Here are state-wise coronavirus active case tally

Andaman and Nicobar Islands -639

Andhra Pradesh- 79,104

Arunachal Pradesh -682

Assam- 13,625

Bihar-21,093

Chandigarh-471

Chhattisgarh-2,520

Dadra Nagar Haveli-404

Delhi-9,897

Goa-1,901

Gujarat- 14,690

Haryana- 6,122

Himachal Pradesh-1,155

Jammu and Kashmir-7,123

Jharkhand-8,648

Karnataka-73,854

Kerala- 11,570

Ladakh-400

Madhya Pradesh-8,756

Maharashtra-1,42,458

Manipur-1,197

Meghalaya-582

Mizoram-222

Nagaland-1,741

Odisha-12,982

Puducherry-1,552

Punjab-6,062

Rajasthan-13,115

Sikkim-483

Tamil Nadu-55,152

Telengana-19,568

Tripura-1,873

Uttar Pradesh-41,222

Uttarakhand-3,066

West Bengal-22,315

