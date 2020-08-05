Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Live Updates: PM Modi all set to lay 1st brick for Ram Temple construction

The Bhumi Pujan or foundation stone laying ceremony for much-anticipated Ram Mandir will be held in Ayodhya shortly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the first stone of the Ram Temple. A 40-kg silver brick will symbolise the beginning of the construction of today's ceremony. The Prime Minister will reach Ramjanmabhumi at 12 pm. He will offer prayers at Ram Lalla. Till 12:15 pm, he will indulge in tree plantation programme in the premises of the Ram Mandir.

9.06 am: Ram Janmabhoomi: 'Babri Masjid was and will always be a Masjid,' tweetsAll India Muslim Personal Law Board

Babri Masjid was and will always be a Masjid. #HagiaSophia is a great example for us. Usurpation of the land by an unjust, oppressive, shameful and majority appeasing judgment can't change its status. No need to be heartbroken. Situations don't last forever.

#BabriMasjid was and will always be a Masjid. #HagiaSophia is a great example for us. Usurpation of the land by an unjust, oppressive, shameful and majority appeasing judgment can't change it's status. No need to be heartbroken. Situations don't last forever.#ItsPolitics

9.00 AM: Digvijaya Singh on Ram Temple event

8.57 AM: Akhilesh Yadav on Ram Temple ceremony

à¤à¤¯ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¦à¥à¤µ à¤à¤¯ à¤¸à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾-à¤°à¤¾à¤®

à¤à¤¯ à¤°à¤¾à¤§à¥-à¤à¥à¤·à¥à¤£ à¤à¤¯ à¤¹à¤¨à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤¨



à¤­à¤à¤µà¤¾à¤¨ à¤¶à¤¿à¤µ à¤à¥ à¤à¤²à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤£, à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤® à¤à¥ à¤ à¤­à¤¯à¤¤à¥à¤µ à¤µ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥à¤à¥à¤·à¥à¤£ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¨à¥à¤®à¥à¤à¥à¤¤ à¤­à¤¾à¤µ à¤¸à¥ à¤¸à¤¬ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤£ à¤°à¤¹à¥à¤!



à¤à¤¶à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ à¤µà¤°à¥à¤¤à¤®à¤¾à¤¨ à¤µ à¤­à¤µà¤¿à¤·à¥à¤¯ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤¢à¤¼à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤ à¤­à¥ à¤®à¤°à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¦à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤·à¥à¤¤à¥à¤¤à¤® à¤à¥ à¤¦à¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤ à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤ à¤¨à¥à¤°à¥à¤ª à¤¸à¤à¥à¤à¥ à¤®à¤¨ à¤¸à¥ à¤¸à¤¬à¤à¥ à¤­à¤²à¤¾à¤ à¤µ à¤¶à¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤¿ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤®à¤°à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¦à¤¾ à¤à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤²à¤¨ à¤à¤°à¥à¤à¤à¥.

8.56 AM: Sachin Pilot on Groundbreaking Day

à¤®à¤°à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¦à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤·à¥à¤¤à¥à¤¤à¤® à¤­à¤à¤µà¤¾à¤¨ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥ à¤°à¤¾à¤® à¤à¤¨à¥à¤®à¤­à¥à¤®à¤¿ à¤®à¤à¤¦à¤¿à¤° à¤à¥ à¤­à¥à¤®à¤¿à¤ªà¥à¤à¤¨ à¤à¤µà¤ à¤¶à¤¿à¤²à¤¾à¤¨à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¸ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤ à¤µà¤¸à¤° à¤ªà¤° à¤¸à¤®à¤¸à¥à¤¤ à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤à¤µà¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¦à¥à¤¶à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¤¿à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤ à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤à¥¤



à¤à¤¯ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥ à¤°à¤¾à¤®!

8.50 AM:

8.45 AM: It's an auspicious day. May the entire world prospers: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

8.40 AM: Ravi Shankar Prasad on Groundbreaking Day

"Original document of the Constitution of India has a beautiful sketch of Lord Ram, Mata Sita and Laxman returning to Ayodhya after defeating Ravan. This is available at the beginning of the chapter related to Fundamental Rights," says the minister.

Original document of the Constitution of India has a beautiful sketch of Lord Ram, Mata Sita and Laxman returning to Ayodhya after defeating Ravan.

This is available at the beginning of the chapter related to Fundamental Rights.

Felt like sharing this with you all.#JaiShriRampic.twitter.com/jCV9d8GWTO â Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 5, 2020

8.35 AM: When and where to watch live telecast

One can watch the live telecast of the much-awaited ceremony at the Doordarshan TV channel. India Today TV and Aaj Tak will provide detailed coverage of the event. One can also watch on India Today Live TV or AajTak Live TV on YouTube. Moreover, BusinessToday.in will provide you with all the latest updates.

8.25 AM: At what time will Bhumi Pujan begin?

The entire ceremony will be six-hour-long, starting at 8 AM and continuing till 2 PM. The actual Bhumi Pujan will begin at 12:30 PM and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone at 12:40 PM.

8.20 AM: Who will attend the Bhumi Pujan?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the main guest for the Bhumi Pujan ceremony, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Several other leaders and political dignitaries, sages and seers will also attend the event in Ayodhya.

8.12 AM: Security and COVID-19 protocol to be followed at Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi temple, say authorities

Uttar Pradesh: Security and #COVID19 protocol to be followed at #Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi temple.



Uttar Pradesh: Security and #COVID19 protocol to be followed at #Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi temple.

Prime Minister Modi will offer prayers at the temple, ahead of foundation laying ceremony of #RamTemple.

8.00 AM: Full schedule of PM Modi on Ram Mandir Groundbreaking day: