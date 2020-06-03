scorecardresearch
Coronavirus update: India reports over 8,000 single-day cases for 4 consecutive days

Coronavirus India updates: Maharashtra continues to remain the most-affected state from coronavirus with 72,300 cases, which includes-38,502 active cases, 31,333 cure/ discharged, and 2,465 deaths

India is world's 7th worst-affected nation from coronavirus, as per John Hopkins University and Medicine. US is at top with 1,831,821 cases India is world's 7th worst-affected nation from coronavirus, as per John Hopkins University and Medicine. US is at top with 1,831,821 cases

India, on Wednesday, recorded single-day spike of 8,909 new coronavirus cases and 217 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. With this India's COVID cases tally has shot up to 2,07,615 including 101,497 active cases, 100,303 cured/discharged/migrated and 5,815 deaths.

India is world's 7th worst-affected nation from coronavirus, as per John Hopkins University and Medicine. US is at top with 1,831,821 cases, followed by Brazil (555,383); Russia (423,186); UK (279,392); Spain (239,932); and Italy (233,515).

Maharashtra continues to remain the most-affected state from coronavirus with 72,300 cases, which includes-38,502 active cases, 31,333 cure/ discharged, and 2,465 deaths.

Following suit, Tamil Nadu and Delhi have reported 24,586 and 22,132 total cases of COVID-19 so far. In Tamil Nadu, a total of 197 COVID patients have succumbed to the deadly virus. Whereas Delhi's death toll stands at 556.

Coronavirus patient tally is also surging in Gujarat, where a total of 17,617 cases have been reported so far. Gujarat has reported 1,092 deaths due to coronavirus.

In Rajasthan, coronavirus cases have surged to 9,373; in Madhya Pradesh (MP) 8,420, and in Uttar Pradesh 8,361.  A total of 364 people have died due to COVID-19 in MP 334, in Rajasthan 203, and in UP 335.

Coronavirus cases have also climbed in West Bengal to 6,168, with 3,423 active cases and 335 deaths.

Andhra Pradesh and Bihar have registered 3,898 and 4,155 COVID cases, respectively, as per the health ministry data.

State-wise coronavirus cases

  1. Andaman and Nicobar Islands -33
  2. Andhra Pradesh- 3,898  
  3. Arunachal Pradesh - 22
  4. Assam- 1,513
  5. Bihar-4,155
  6. Chandigarh-301
  7. Chhattisgarh-564
  8. Dadar Nagar Haveli-4
  9. Delhi-22,132
  10. Goa-79
  11. Gujarat- 17,617
  12. Haryana- 2,652
  13. Himachal Pradesh-345
  14. Jammu and Kashmir- 2,718
  15. Jharkhand- 712
  16. Karnataka-3,796
  17. Kerala- 1,412
  18. Ladakh-81
  19. Madhya Pradesh-8,420
  20. Maharashtra-72,300
  21. Manipur-89
  22. Meghalaya-27
  23. Mizoram-13
  24. Nagaland-49
  25. Odisha-2,245
  26. Puducherry-82
  27. Punjab-2,342
  28. Rajasthan-9,373
  29. Sikkim-1
  30. Tamil Nadu-24,586
  31. Telengana-2,891
  32. Tripura-468
  33. Uttar Pradesh-8,361
  34. Uttarakhand-1,043
  35. West Bengal- 6,168

