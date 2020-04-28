Coronavirus update: Niti Aayog headquarter sealed after employee tests positive

An employee, working at NITI Aayog building, has been tested positive for coronavirus. Consequently, the Niti Aayog headquarter has been sealed at least till Thursday. The Niti Aayog office is located in Sansad Marg Area in Delhi.

"An employee working at NITI Bhavan has been detected positive with COVID-19. It was informed to the authorities at 9 am this morning. NITI Aayog is following all the due protocols necessary as per the Ministry of Health guidelines. The building has been sealed," NITI Aayog said in a tweet.

The government think tank said that disinfection and sanitisation of the building was underway. It added that contacts of the COVID-19 patients have been asked to go on self-quarantine.

Ajit Kumar, Deputy Secretary (Administration), NITI Aayog told ANI news agency, "The necessary protocol is being followed, including sealing of the building for two days for thorough disinfection and sanitisation".

Last week, an employee of the Civil Aviation Ministry was also tested positive for COVID-19. Thereafter, the headquarters of the aviation ministry at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan was also sealed for at least seven days. It reopened on April 27.

At present, the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi stand at 3,108, of which 190 cases were reported yesterday. 877 patients have been cured, while 11 are on ventilators. The fatalities in Delhi stand at 54. The doubling rate of COVID-19 in Delhi is 13 days, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain.

