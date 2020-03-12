Coronavirus update: Prince Charles spotted greeting people with namaste

Number of coronavirus positive cases have seen a meteoric rise in the UK. People have been advised to avoid any form of contact with each other. The Royal family is also following this measure diligently. In a viral video, Prince Charles can be seen greeting people with a namaste at the yearly Prince's Trust Awards that were held on March 11 at the London Palladium.

The viral video was shared by IFS Parveen Kaswan on Twitter. The video was captioned as "Namaste. See,we Indians told to do this to the world many many years ago. Now just a class on 'how to do a namaste properly'".

Namaste See we Indians told to do this to world many many years ago. Now just a class on 'how to do namaste properly'. #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/P1bToirPin - Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 12, 2020

The 12-second long video features Prince Charles arriving at the London Palladium in his car. He is seen stepping out of the car, offers his hand and suddenly gets reminded of the precautionary measures and greets with a namaste.

As the video went viral, it received a lot of attention and some Twitterati had really interesting comments. A user by the user name, Namma Bengaluru wrote, "After Yoga.. Namaste wud be the biggest export Now experts will dive in and create various flavours of authentic Namaskar to suit their international clients".

A user called this event a transition from 'Hello World' to 'Namaste World' whereas another said, "Our ancestors had true profound vision".

'Hello World' to 'Namaste World' - Ek Bharatiya (@ProIndic) March 12, 2020

Our ancestors had true profound vision. - sandeep yash (@punyasandeep) March 12, 2020

A user by the name Prasanna tweeted, "Slowly but surely our way of greeting picking up worldwide."

