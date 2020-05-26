Coronavirus updates: Delhi govt issues guidelines for travellers of domestic flights, trains, inter-state buses

Delhi government has issued guidelines for people travelling via train, bus, private vehicle or plane, in the wake of coronavirus. Delhi has registered 14,053 number of coronavirus cases and 276 deaths, according to the latest data from Health Ministry. Hence, the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government has decided to take preventive measures in terms of domestic travel to contain the spread of the deadly virus. Delhi has been reporting 500 or more fresh cases every day for the last one week.

Delhi currently has 88 containment zones. According to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, there are currently 4,500 beds available for COVID-19 patients in both private and government hospitals. He said that in Delhi, most COVID-19 patients are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. The chief minister said the government has decided to reserve 1,500 beds for COVID-19 patients in state-run GTB Hospital.

Here is a list of rules that passengers need to keep in mind for domestic travel:

1. Only asymptomatic passengers will be permitted to travel.

2. Asymptomatic travellers will have to ensure that they will self monitor their health for 14 days.

3. In case an asymptomatic traveller develops coronavirus' symptoms later, then he/she will have to inform Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) or state helpline number.

4. All travellers will have to download the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile devices. Those found symptomatic will be isolated and taken to the nearest health facility. They will be assessed for clinical severity at the health facility, according to the guidelines.

5. Thermal screening at exit points shall be arranged in Deli airport.

6. The Delhi government has made mandatory for all travellers to wear masks and carry hand sanitisers.

