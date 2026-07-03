'Couldn't even imagine saving for...': NYC couple on why they chose to settle in Italy

What began as an escape from New York City's soaring cost of living has turned into a life-changing decision for Cassandra Tresl and her family. The couple relocated to Italy in 2023 after buying a rural home in the central Italian region of Abruzzo for just $13,000 (around ₹12 lakh), according to CNBC.

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Tresl said homeownership in New York had become increasingly out of reach. "I couldn't imagine realistically saving up for a down payment to buy a house somewhere in New York," she told CNBC.

The family purchased the house for about €11,500 and spent another €15,000 renovating it with modern plumbing, furnishings and interior upgrades. Even after the renovations, the total cost remained a fraction of what a comparable home would cost in New York.

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Instead of settling in one of Italy's tourist hotspots, the family chose a quiet village in Abruzzo with a population of around 1,300. Tresl said they were drawn to the region's slower pace of life, close-knit community and authentic Italian culture.

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Living costs have also dropped significantly. According to the report, preschool costs around $70 a month, electricity averages about $170, water bills are approximately $80, while groceries and internet services are also considerably cheaper than in the US.

The savings allowed the family to purchase a second property in Italy for around $20,000. After renovating it, they converted it into a rental home that now earns roughly $1,100 per month, creating an additional source of income.

Professionally, Tresl initially continued working remotely for a US-based technology startup before taking a marketing role with an Italian travel company. Although the new job pays less, she believes the improved work-life balance has been worth the trade-off.

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"I definitely make less now than compared to working for a New York-based company, but my time is much better spent," she said.

Looking back on the move, Tresl said she has no desire to return permanently. "At this point in our lives, I could not imagine living back in the US full-time," she said, adding that being debt-free and owning a home outright has given her family a level of financial security they never experienced in New York.