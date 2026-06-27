Expectation vs Reality: Delhi couple reveals the hidden challenges of living in Manali

For many urban professionals, moving to the mountains represents an escape from traffic, pollution and the fast-paced lifestyle of big cities. The promise of fresh air, scenic views and a slower way of life has encouraged many people to relocate to hill stations such as Manali. However, a Delhi couple has shared a reality check about mountain living, highlighting challenges that often go unnoticed on social media.

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Garima and Rahul, who moved from Delhi to Manali with their daughter, recently opened up about their experience online. While they enjoy the natural beauty and peaceful environment of the Himalayan town, they say life in the mountains comes with several trade-offs that many people fail to consider before making the move.

READ THIS: Cheaper than Gurgaon? Delhi-based worker moves to Manali, reveals how he lives on ₹21,000 a month

One of the biggest challenges, according to the couple, is frequent and sometimes prolonged power cuts. Unlike major cities where electricity supply is generally stable, mountain regions can experience outages due to snowfall, heavy rain and weather-related damage to infrastructure. For people working remotely, these interruptions can be particularly frustrating.

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The couple also pointed out that residents cannot rely on the quick delivery services that have become common in metropolitan areas. Groceries, household items and online orders often take longer to arrive, requiring people to plan their purchases.

Healthcare is another concern. While basic medical facilities are available in Manali, access to specialised treatment often requires travelling to larger towns or cities. In emergencies, this can become a significant challenge, especially for families with children or elderly members.

Road connectivity is another issue that newcomers may underestimate. During periods of heavy snowfall or landslides, roads can become blocked, disrupting travel and the delivery of essential supplies. Such weather-related disruptions can leave residents temporarily isolated.

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Despite these difficulties, Garima and Rahul say they do not regret their decision to move. They believe the cleaner environment, breathtaking views and relaxed pace of life make the experience worthwhile. However, they emphasise that people should have realistic expectations before relocating.



