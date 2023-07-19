Couple arrested in Dwarka for allegedly beating 10-year-old house help

A woman, who works as an airline pilot, and her husband, accused of employing and torturing a 10-year-old girl as domestic help, were arrested today, according to the Delhi police.

The arrest follows an incident that unfolded on Wednesday morning when an enraged crowd gathered in Delhi's Dwarka to confront the couple after their alleged wrongdoing came to light. The pilot's husband is also employed in the airline industry.

#WATCH | A woman pilot and her husband, also an airline staff, were thrashed by a mob in Delhi's Dwarka for allegedly employing a 10-year-old girl as a domestic help and torturing her.



The girl has been medically examined. Case registered u/s 323,324,342 IPC and Child Labour… pic.twitter.com/qlpH0HuO0z — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

Video footage of the incident, which has since gone viral on the internet, captured the violent confrontation. In the video, the woman, still wearing her pilot uniform, is seen being brutally attacked by the mob. She was pulled by her hair and repeatedly struck by multiple women.

The couple had reportedly hired the minor girl as a domestic help two months ago. The girl's relatives discovered several injury marks on her body, prompting them to inform the police about the couple's alleged abusive behavior.

Before the police could arrive at the couple's residence, a crowd had gathered outside their house in Dwarka around 9 am and subjected the pilot and her husband to physical assault.

"The investigation revealed that the 10-year-old girl had been working as a domestic help for the couple for the past two months. She was allegedly beaten by them. The relative of the girl noticed this today, which led to a crowd gathering at the couple's residence and confronting/manhandling them," stated the police.

The husband and wife have been charged with child labor, physical abuse, and endangerment of a minor. The 10-year-old girl has received counseling and undergone a medical examination.

Dwarka DCP M Harsha Vardhan confirmed that there are no allegations of sexual harassment against the accused couple. He also mentioned that the girl was employed through a relative who works in a nearby household.

#WATCH | Dwarka DCP M Harsha Vardhan says, "We reached the spot and found that a 10-year-old girl has been kept as domestic help by a couple. Her medical examination was conducted in which some injuries and burn marks have come to the fore. A case has been registered. Both… pic.twitter.com/UQL1URv1Pg — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

The arrest of the couple highlights the seriousness of child labor and abuse, shedding light on the need for stringent measures to protect the rights and well-being of young domestic workers.