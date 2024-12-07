Couple filmed having sex on plane, here's what happened next

Crew members of Swiss International Airlines (SWISS) are now under investigation for "privacy violation" after allegedly sharing explicit footage of a couple engaging in a sexual act near the plane's cockpit.

The incident reportedly took place in November 2024 on flight LX181, a 12-hour journey from Bangkok, Thailand, to Zurich, Switzerland, according to the travel blog One Mile at a Time.

A couple on board a recent Swiss Air flight from Bangkok to Zurich joined the mile-high club in the first-class galley while secretly being recorded by the pilots.



The cockpit crew are now under investigation for sharing the footage on group chats which has since gone viral. pic.twitter.com/B9cGA8dVKZ — ᒍᑌᔕT ᗰIKE (@JustMikeMcKay) December 5, 2024

Reports suggest that the couple quietly moved to the forward galley, near the first-class section, where they engaged in sexual activity. An explicit video of the incident, which has since surfaced on social media, allegedly shows the woman kneeling while performing the act on her partner.

The airline has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident or the ongoing investigation.

The public sex act was allegedly captured by a live-feed camera above the cockpit door, typically used to alert pilots when it's safe to leave the control room.

Since the onboard cameras only provide a live feed and do not record footage, it is believed that someone from the flight deck filmed the incident with a separate device. The individual, suspected to be a pilot or flight attendant, reportedly added unusual commentary to the footage and shared it on social media.

"Filming individuals without their explicit consent and sharing such recordings goes against our guidelines and values, and violates data protection regulations," said Meike Fuhlrott, a spokeswoman for the airline, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The leak of the video, which included inappropriate commentary, has raised concerns over privacy breaches and professional misconduct. SWISS Airlines has promised to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.