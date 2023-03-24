Couple from 'The Elephant Whisperers' receive special shoutout from pilot on IndiGo flight

Bomman and Bellie became a household name after The Elephant Whisperers created history and won an Oscar. Recently, Bomman and Bellie got a special surprise on an IndiGo flight. The couple received a special shoutout from the pilot and crew of the flight.

A video shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu on Twitter shows that there was an in-flight announcement in honour of Bomman and Bellie. The crew introduced them and asked the passengers to give them a huge round of applause.

“The team of Elephant Whisperers is onboard with us. So, a huge round of applause for them. How lucky we are to have them onboard,” the pilot announced.

In the video, we can see the couple standing up with their hands joined in gratitude as the passengers clapped and cheered for them. Some passengers also took Bomman and Bellie’s videos from their phones.

Sahu posted the video on 24th March and wrote, “Nice gesture @IndiGo6E #TheElephantsWhisperers #TNForest #BommanBellie,” in the caption.

The official account of IndiGo reposted Sahu’s tweet and wrote, “Flying with the team was a delightful experience. Congratulations to the complete cast and crew of #TheElephantWhisperers on their well-deserved Oscars win. Thank you for sharing this with us, Ma'am. Hope you had a good time on-board. #GoIndiGo #LoveYouToo.”

Here is how the internet reacted to the video:

I feel so happy for these two simple friends of wildlife. I hope more elephants are able to receive care and love from them. — Chaitanya Nagar (@chait_nagar) March 24, 2023

Such a lovely gesture. Well deserved 👏 — Ranjit Veena Batra (@rannbat) March 24, 2023

Delighted to see the recognition that Bomman and Bellie are getting. They truly deserve all the accolades. #TheElephantWhisperers 👌👌 — Suparna Sankaran (@Suparnastar) March 24, 2023

The post has, by far, generated 62.7k views and almost 2k likes.

On March 23rd, Bomman and Bellie were in Mumbai to take part in The Elephant Whisperers' team’s first press conference after their Oscar win.

The Elephant Whisperers’ director Kartiki Gonsalves, along with documentary producer Guneet Monga was also there for the press conference; she said, “I replayed it (the win) in my head a couple of times because I was thinking of all the documentaries that could have won. I realised it was us, it was Bomman and Bellie, the elephants. We hugged each other and then we realised we had to run to the stage, as the clock was ticking and it was more like we need to go speak now. Now is the time to speak to the world.”

The Elephant Whisperers is about a couple and their bond with two orphan baby elephants, Raghu and Ammu. This is the first Indian production documentary to receive an Oscar in the Best Documentary Short category. The Elephant Whisperers is now available on Netflix.

