Covid-19 hotspot: At 25,317, Mumbai has more coronavirus cases than 158 countries

Coronavirus has put India's financial capital Mumbai on the global map in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases, which has crossed the 25,317-mark as per the latest data. In Maharashtra, the tally has risen to 41,642. This is highest in any state in the country.

The official data that came on Friday suggests Mumbai reported 1,382 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking its overall tally to 25,317. As per official numbers from across world, Mumbai, which is home to around 2 crore people, has surpassed over 158 countries in terms of number of coronavirus cases.

India saw a rise of more than 6,000 cases on Thursday.

The coronavirus data compiled by the US-based John Hopkins University & Medicine's Coronavirus Resource Center suggests that of total 188 nations that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, 158 countries have reported lesser number of cases than Mumbai alone.

There are only 29 nations now where coronavirus cases are more than Mumbai. The case tally in Mumbai has already surpassed countries like UAE (26,898), Ireland (24,391), Indonesia (20,148), Poland (20,143) and South Africa (19,137).

Other most-affected districts in Maharashtra are Thane (5,212) and Pune (4,646). These regions, including Mumbai, contribute to more than 84 per cent of cases in the state.

The city surpassed New York in the US on May 9 in terms of daily rise in coronavirus cases. Notably, New York is the worst-hit in the world but the city seems to have overcome the peak. Total cases in New York stand at 1.9 lakh, including 28,743 deaths and 62,826 recoveries.

TOTAL NUMBER OF CASES IN INDIA (As of May 22)

The United States has reported maximum 15.7 lakh cases, followed by Russia with 3.17 lakh and Brazil with 3.1 lakh coronavirus cases, the John Hopkins University data suggests. The UK, Spain, Italy are also in the top 10 chart with 2.52 lakh, 2.33 lakh and 1.81 lakh cases, respectively. Due to sudden rise in the number of cases in the past couple of weeks, India's COVID-19 cases have spiked, taking it to 11th spot globally in terms of total cases, while surpassing countries like Peru, China, Canada and Saudi Arabia.

India saw a rise of more than 6,000 cases and 148 deaths in a day for the first time on Thursday. Out of total 1,18,717 cases, 66,330 are active COVID-19 cases whereas 3,583 people have died, the health ministry website says. As many as 48,533 people have also been cured or discharged so far. India's COVID-19 recovery rate currently stands at 40.97 per cent. A total of 45,300 had recovered from novel coronavirus.