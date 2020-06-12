Looking for COVID-19 testing labs near you? Here's how Google can help you

Google on Friday said that users can easily find COVID-19 centres near them through its new feature on its assistant, search engines as well as maps.

The tech giant has partnered with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and MyGov to provide people with information on authorised testing labs.

The new feature is accessible in English and eight other languages comprising Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu on various Google apps, the search engine giant said in a statement. The feature can be accessed on both Android and iOS devices.

Here's how the new feature works on Google apps:-

1. Users can simply search with keywords such as "COVID-19 testing", "COVID testing", or "coronavirus testing" on the Google apps (Google search, Google assistant, Google maps).

2. While making the coronavirus-related search with the above keywords, or other variations, on Google search, assistant or maps, users can see a 'Testing' tab on the search results page. This will provide a list and location of nearby testing centres along with key information and guidance before using their services.

3. Along with the location of labs, the 'Testing' tab also shows important information and guidance users need before using their services.

4. On Google Maps, when users search for keywords like "COVID testing" or "coronavirus testing", they will see a list of nearby testing centres, along with a link to Google Search for the government-mandated requirements, the statement stated.

Currently, Google has integrated over 700 testing labs into its search, assistant, and maps products spread across 300 cities, it further said that it is working with authorities to identify and add more testing labs located across India.

