Cricketer Rohit Sharma puts two apartments on rent in Mumbai, tenants to give Rs 2.5 lakh per month

Cricketer Rohit Sharma has reportedly leased two apartments totaling 1,047 square feet in Mumbai for Rs 2.5 lakh per month, according to documents accessed by Zapkey.com. The leave and licence agreement is valid for a year.

The cricketer had leased the two Bandra West apartments, measuring 616 and 431 square feet respectively, on the 14th floor, they demonstrated.

The apartments include two parking spaces. The tenant has made an interest-free security deposit of Rs 10 lakh. On November 24, 2022, the document was registered.

Sharma sold a property in Lonavala, a hill station, for Rs 5.25 crore last year. The property measures 6329 square feet. The property's per-square-foot value is approximately Rs 8,300. Sharma paid a Lonavala stamp duty of Rs 26 lakh.

This comes at a time when Mumbai was ranked 22nd in a global index that measures annual price appreciation of premium residential properties, according to Knight Frank.

Mumbai rose to 22nd place in the third quarter of 2022, from 39th place the previous year. The year-on-year increase in average prices in Mumbai was 4.8 per cent. (YoY).

Strong market sentiment, adequate affordability, current low interest rates compared to 2019, and a significantly more stable economy and business environment relative to many developed economies are the reasons for the price increase, the report said.