CSC, UN body to offer various services to migrant workers

State-managed CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd has signed a memorandum of understanding with the International Organization for Migration-United Nations' India Mission to establish Migrant Resource Centres (MRC) in Tamil Nadu.



The agreement between the two organisations is aimed at helping migrant workers in accessing e-governance and migration assistance services in rural areas, CSC (Common Service Centres) said in statement.



"CSC VLEs (Village Level Entrepreneurs), which operate around 5 lakh CSCs across India, are fully equipped to offer various e-enabled services being offered by the Union government as well as state governments. In Tamil Nadu CSC VLEs will help migrant workers in accessing e-governance and migration assistance services in rural areas," CSC managing director Dinesh Tyagi said in the statement.



He said that CSC is in talks with the authorities and soon CSC will be offering this service in other states also.



"Since Tamil Nadu hosts significant number of inter-state migrants, it is important to connect migrant workers with the digital platforms for getting support in banking services, Aadhaar services, tele-law assistance, accessing welfare and telemedicine services, and being informed about their rights and benefits," the statement said.



CSC e-Governance Services, a special purpose vehicle under the ministry of electronics and IT, will help in achieving the objective, the statement said.