CSIR NET 2020 results released on csirnet.nta.nic.in; here's how to check results

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday released the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) examination results. The results are now available on the CSIR's official website. The candidates who had given the CSIR NET 2020 examinations can check the results by logging onto csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who have cleared the cutoff are eligible for CSIR's junior research fellowship. The CSIR NET examination was conducted across five subjects and a total of 2,62,692 candidates had appeared for these examinations in 2020. The scores of the five subjects are available online along with the overall result.

Here are four easy steps through which candidates can access CSIR NET 2020 results

Step 1: Open the CSIR NET's official website- csirnet.nta.nic.in or nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'download' result button

Step 3: Enter the required details for accessing the results

Step 4: Results will open on the screen. Download it for future reference if needed

The e-certificate for the CSIR NET 2020 examination would be released soon. Candidates who have cleared the cutoff for JRF and Lectureship would be able to check this information on their respective scorecards when they access them.

Out of the total candidates who had appeared for the CSIR NET 2020 examinations, 48,178 candidates had appeared for the lectureship while 1,23,095 had appeared for the Junior Research Fellowship or JRF examination.

