CSK vs GT IPL final in Ahmedabad: Here are possible outcomes if rain plays spoilsport on reserve day

The IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans has been re-scheduled to the reserve day (Monday), after rain washed out the all-important final clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

In the 15-year history of the marquee cricket tournament, this is the first time an IPL final has been shifted to a reserve day.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) prediction, the weather in Ahmedabad on Monday is expected to remain cloudy ahead of the 7:30 pm game. IMD has also forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers over isolated parts of Ahmedabad today.

Possible scenarios if it rains on the reserve day -

If it rains yet again at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday and no play becomes possible, Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will be named winners of the IPL 2023 because the defending champions finished ahead of CSK in the league stage of the tournament. CSK finished second while GT topped the points table after playing 14 matches.

If the rain stops and play gets going, the number of overs would depend upon when the match will be starting. A full 20-over match will be played if the game starts by 9:35 pm IST.

After 9:35 pm, the match officials will start reducing the overs.

12:06 am will be the final cut-off time for a five-over match.

If even a five-over game is not possible, the match will go into a super over shootout, which could decide the outcome of the Indian Premier League 2023 edition.

Netizens are also confused if they will be able to enjoy the final match of this year’s exciting IPL season. Some of them are trying to analyse and predict the weather on their own.

One optimistic Twitter user shared a picture of Ahmedabad and assured netizens that weather has been good in the city since morning.

“Thunderstorm picking up in western parts of Gujarat. Storm to move towards Ahmedabad this evening,” one user wrote will sharing a satellite’s infrared image of Gujarat.

One user tweeted a video from inside the Narendra Modi stadium, which showed a bright sunny afternoon in Gujarat's biggest city.

ESPN Cricinfo on Twitter also said that even though Monday morning was bright and sunny in Ahmedabad till late afternoon, weather forecast predicts intermittent rain between 4 and 10 pm.

The final match of Indian Premier League 2023 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm on Monday.

