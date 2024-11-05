'Customers just stare at her...': Deepinder Goyal mimics funny delivery anecdote with wife on The Great Indian Kapil Show

The all-new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show this weekend featured the online food-delivering platform Zomato's co-founder, Deepinder Goyal. In a delightful discussion, Goyal shared a unique experience with the audience from a recent day he spent as a Zomato delivery agent alongside his wife, Grecia Munoz, whom the show introduced as Gia Goyal.

Last month, the couple showed off in matching red Zomato t-shirts and hit the streets of Gurugram on a bike, delivering food orders to unsuspecting customers.

Goyal, who married Grecia in February, recounted the reactions they encountered, especially when Gia handed over the food.

"When Gia delivers the order, customers just stare at her in shock," Goyal said, mimicking their surprised faces in a teaser clip. Their adventure, documented on social media, quickly gained traction, with the couple sharing several videos of their journey.

Narayan Murthy and Sudha Murty make special appearances

In the same episode, Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy and his wife, author Sudha Murty, joined Kapil Sharma for a heartwarming conversation.

Murthy reflected on his first impression of Sudha, describing her as a "breath of fresh air" when they first met. Married for 47 years, the couple shared insights into their relationship, with Sudha admitting she became "a workaholic like him" and added, "I cook so badly, but he never complains," prompting laughter from the audience.