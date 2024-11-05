scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
'Customers just stare at her...': Deepinder Goyal mimics funny delivery anecdote with wife on The Great Indian Kapil Show

Feedback

'Customers just stare at her...': Deepinder Goyal mimics funny delivery anecdote with wife on The Great Indian Kapil Show

Last month, the couple wore matching red Zomato t-shirts and hit the streets of Gurugram on a bike, delivering food orders to unsuspecting customers

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and wife deliver food Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and wife deliver food

The all-new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show this weekend featured the online food-delivering platform Zomato's co-founder, Deepinder Goyal. In a delightful discussion, Goyal shared a unique experience with the audience from a recent day he spent as a Zomato delivery agent alongside his wife, Grecia Munoz, whom the show introduced as Gia Goyal. 

Last month, the couple showed off in matching red Zomato t-shirts and hit the streets of Gurugram on a bike, delivering food orders to unsuspecting customers.

Goyal, who married Grecia in February, recounted the reactions they encountered, especially when Gia handed over the food.

"When Gia delivers the order, customers just stare at her in shock," Goyal said, mimicking their surprised faces in a teaser clip. Their adventure, documented on social media, quickly gained traction, with the couple sharing several videos of their journey.

Narayan Murthy and Sudha Murty make special appearances

In the same episode, Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy and his wife, author Sudha Murty, joined Kapil Sharma for a heartwarming conversation.

Murthy reflected on his first impression of Sudha, describing her as a "breath of fresh air" when they first met. Married for 47 years, the couple shared insights into their relationship, with Sudha admitting she became "a workaholic like him" and added, "I cook so badly, but he never complains," prompting laughter from the audience.

Published on: Nov 05, 2024, 8:04 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement