Cyclone Amphan Live Updates: Cylone reaches Kolkata; strong winds, heavy rains lash West Bengal, Odisha

Cyclone Amphan Live Tracker : The extremely severe cyclone Amphan is hurtling towards India. The MeT department has said that the landfall process of cyclone Amphan commenced at 2.30 pm between Digha in West Bengal and Hatiya island in Bangladesh on Wednesday. The landfall process will continue for about four hours, it added. The meteorological department said that today 3.05 pm, wind speed at Dum Dum airport was recorded at 76 kmph. The cyclone has caused heavy rainfall and uprooted trees. Intense rainfall was recorded in several areas of Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Ganjam, Ganjam, Bhadrak and Balasore districts. Besides, Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Special Express train had to be ran on a diverted route, skipping the Bhadrak-Kharagpr line due to the cyclone Amphan on Wednesday. NDRF chief S N Pradhan said about4.5 lakh people had been evacuated from the vulnerable area in West Bengal and Odisha ahead of the Amphan landfall.

9.33 pm: Cyclone Amphan updates: Wind speeds reach 113 kmph in Kolkata

India Meteorological Department reported that wind speeds in Kolkata were recorded at 113 kmph as Cyclone Amphan passed through the city. This is unheard of in recent history.

8.33 pm: Cyclone Amphan damage assessment in Odisha

Odisha government has asked district collectors to submit damage assessment reports in the wake of Cyclone Amphan within 48 hours, reported IANS.

7.57 pm: IN PICTURES: NDRF teams clear trees uprooted due to Cyclone Amphan in Odisha

7.46 pm: NDMA releases 'Red Message' for West Bengal coast after Amphan landfall

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has released a 'Red Message' for West Bengal coasts along with warnings for West Bengal, Odisha and adjoining states after Super Cyclone Amphan made landfall earlier today.

7.33 pm: WATCH: SUVs rock as Cyclone Amphan hits Sundarbans

7.32 pm: Twitterati shares visuals of Cyclone Amphan from Kolkata

7.27 pm: Cyclone Amphan reaches Kolkata

7.22 pm: Cyclone Amphan in North 24 Parganas

Visuals from North 24 Parganas show strong winds and heavy rainfall as Cyclone Amphan makes landfall.

#WATCH West Bengal: Rainfall and heavy winds in North 24 Parganas as #CycloneAmphan made landfall. pic.twitter.com/noHLgqJhPX ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

7.12 pm: Amphan super cyclone news

Around 6.58 lakh people have been evacated in West Bengal and Odisha before Cyclone Amphan made landfall earlier today, PTI reported. So far, two people have died due to he cylcone, the news agency further said.

6.51 pm: Cyclone Amphan latest updates

Wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph likely to prevail over Howrah, Hoogli and Kolkata over the next 3 hours and decrease thereafter, reported Prasar Bharti News Services. Wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph over West Medinipur, Vardhman and Murshidavad is expected during next 3 hours, which will decrease later, it added.

6.38 pm: Cyclone Amphan latest video

Strong winds and heavy rainfall lash Digha in East Medinipur district of West Bengal.

Digha in East Medinipur witnesses high tide and strong winds as #CycloneAmphan is expected to make landfall today. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/NFXoTjW1Wt pic.twitter.com/93d71c7yH6 Rahul Gupta (@RahulPk1732629) May 20, 2020

6.32 pm: Arvind Kejriwal shows solidarity with people suffering from Cyclone Amphan

Our solidarity and support with the people affected by the cyclone. Praying for everyone's safety and well-being. #CycloneAmphan Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 20, 2020

6.25 pm: Cyclone Amphan latest update

The cyclone system is very likely to continue moving towars North-northeast directions with a wind speed of 150-160 kmph gusting to 175 kmph during next 2 hours, reported Prasar Bharti News Services.

6.14 pm: Visuals of Cyclone Amphan from West Bengal

Harsh Mariwala, Chairman, Marico, shares a video of heavy rainfall and storm West Bengal and prays fo everyone's safety. Super Cyclone Amphan has made landfall near Sunderbans and is movinf towards Kolkata.

Scary visuals coming in from West Bengal. My prayers for everyone there. #CycloneAmphan #StaySafe



pic.twitter.com/JbbC9vqps9 Harsh Mariwala (@hcmariwala) May 20, 2020

6.07 pm: Amphan cyclone live video

Visuals from Digha after Cylone Amphan made landfall

Digha right now #CycloneAmphan heading towards bengal now..lets pray for all our safety pic.twitter.com/0x9OCaRI4w Sahini (@sahini_bose) May 20, 2020

6.04 pm: Cyclone Amphan NDRF deployment

Here's how NDRF teams have been deployed in preparedness for Super Cylone Amphan

5.56 pm: Heavy rainfall lashes Kolkata as Cylone Amphan closes in

Twitter was abuzz with videos of very rainfall in Kolkata as Super Cylone Amphan made neared the city. The cyclone made landfall near Sunderbans earlier today,between Digha and Hatiya islands.

5.47 pm: Cyclone Amphan warning

India Met Department has warned about maximum wind speed of 155-165 kmph in South and North 24 Parganas and in East Medinipur districts due to Cyclone Amphan. The cylone has made landfall near Sunderbans.

5.34 pm: India Met Dept shows position of Cyclone Amphan

IMD released charts depicting the status of Cyclone Amphan between Digha and Hatiya islands, close to Sunderbans.

Maximum speed of 155 - 165 kmph expected in South and North 24 Parganas and in East Medinipur districts



- DG, @Indiametdept #CycloneAmphanUpdate #CycloneAmphan pic.twitter.com/RhBonk7Ofq PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 20, 2020

5.28 pm: Cycline Amphan makes landfall

Images from West Bengal-Bangaldesh coast as Cyclone Amphan makes landfall:

- SUCS AMPHAN is crossing West Bengal coast between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sunderbans. Landfall process commenced at 2:30 PM. It will continue and take 2-3 hours to complete. pic.twitter.com/mO7DSqXT6d India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) May 20, 2020

5.24 pm: Cyclone Amphan to hit Kolkata

By this evening, Cyclone Amphan is expected to reach Kolkata. The cyclone is currently crossing West Bengal-Bangladesh coast between Digha and Hatiya islands.

5.22 pm: Cyclone Amphan preparedness

20 NDRF teams have been deployed on ground in Odhisha and 19 teams have been deployed in 6 districts of West Bengal, said NDRF DG SN Pradhan. 24 teams are on standby for air-lift and evacuation and they are ready to operate at 15 minute notice, he added.

5.11 pm: Cyclone Amphan updates

Cyclone Amphan is crossing West Bengal-Bangladesh coast between Digha and Hatiya islands and is expected to reach Kolkata by this evening. Windspeed is expected to 160kmph. Winds at 110-120kmph are expected to blow in Kolkata, Howrah, Hoogly districts. Maximum windspeed will be observed in Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas from 155-185 kmph.

5.08 pm: Cyclone Amphan latest status

Cyclone is entering West Bengal coast near Sunderbans right now, informed IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra. Heavy to very heavy rainffall is expected in coastal Odhisha and we are witnessing heavy rains there. Wind speed has increased from southern to northern districts.

5.04 pm: Cyclone Amphan latest updates

Cyclone Amphan is about to make landfall and NDRF has begun its landfall and post landfall roles, says BDRF DG SN Pradhan. The next 24 hours are crucial, he further says.

4:30PM: Torrential rain continues in Balasore, Odisha. Several trees uprooted under the impact of gusting wind speed due to cyclone Amphan.

4:20PM: NDRF keeps 24 additional alert teams on stand-by as Amphan makes landfall in India

A total of 24 additional alert teams on stand-by, for airlift, have been kept ready, NDRF chief said on Wednesday. The stand-by can get ready in 15 minutes and be airlifted, he added.

4:15PM: More than 5 lakh people evacuated from West Bengal: NDRF chief

NDRF chief, SN Pradhan, on Wednesday said that over 5 lakh people have been evacuated in West Bengal and 1,58,640 people in Odisha.

4:10PM: NDRF's 20 teams, 19 teams deployed in Odisha and West Bengal

In view of cylone Amphan, NDRF's 20 teams in Odisha, and 19 teams in West Bengal have been pre-positioned in consultation with the respective state authorities. Based on experiences during cyclone Fani, the NDRF teams are equipped with tree cutters/pole cutters for post landfall restoration process.

4:05PM: High Wave alert for West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar (Source: ESSO - Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services)

West Bengal: High waves in the range of 3.5-7.3 meters are forecasted during 13:30 hours on May 20 to 08:30 hours of May 21 along the coast of West Bengal from Digha to Bakkhali.

High waves in the range of 3.5-7.3 meters are forecasted during 13:30 hours on May 20 to 08:30 hours of May 21 along the coast of West Bengal from Digha to Bakkhali. Odisha: High waves in the range of 3.0-6.0 meters are forecasted during 13:30 hours on May 20 to 08:30 hours of May 21 along the coast of Odisha from Gopalpur to Chandipur.

High waves in the range of 3.0-6.0 meters are forecasted during 13:30 hours on May 20 to 08:30 hours of May 21 along the coast of Odisha from Gopalpur to Chandipur. Andhra Pradesh: High waves in the range of 3.0 - 5.2 meters are forecasted during 13:30 hours on May 20 to 08:30 hours of May 21 off the coast of Andhra Pradesh from Nellore to Srikakulam.

High waves in the range of 3.0 - 5.2 meters are forecasted during 13:30 hours on May 20 to 08:30 hours of May 21 off the coast of Andhra Pradesh from Nellore to Srikakulam. Andaman: High waves heights in the range of 3.0-4.5 meters are forecasted during 13:30 hours on May 20 to 23:30 hours beyond 10 km off the coast of Andaman Islands between ten degree Channel to Coco Channel.

High waves heights in the range of 3.0-4.5 meters are forecasted during 13:30 hours on May 20 to 23:30 hours beyond 10 km off the coast of Andaman Islands between ten degree Channel to Coco Channel. Nicobar: High waves heights in the range of 2.8-4.3 meters are forecasted during 13:30 hours to 23:30 hours May 20 beyond 10 km off coast of Nicobar Islands between ten degree Channel to Great Channel.

3:50PM: Super cyclone Amphan is hovering around 105 km away from Digha's coast line. The cyclone is around 185 km away from Kolkata. Amphan is around 90 km away from Sagardweep. The windspeed of the cyclone is around 190 Km per hour now. In the last 6 hours, the cyclone has moved around 27 km towards the coastline.

: 105 185 90 190 6 27 pic.twitter.com/EAftUT5f9a - AIR News Kolkata (@airnews_kolkata) May 20, 2020

3:40PM: Amphan about 65 km east-southeast of Digha

Super cyclonic storm Amphan is about 65 km east-southeast of Digha, West bengal. "Landfall process commenced since 2:30 PM. It will continue for about 4 hours. The forward sector of the wall cloud region is entering into land in West Bengal," IMD said. The system is likely to move north-northeastwards after landfall and pass close to Kolkata in its eastern side causing extensive damage and flooding of low-lying areas of the city.

3:30pm: High waves in the range of 3.5 - 7.1 meters are forecasted on Wednesday, which will last till 23:30 hours on May 21 along the coast of Andhra Pradesh from Durgarajupatnam to Baruva, according to Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (ESSO).

3:20PM: NDRF team clears uprooted trees at Digha, West Bengal

#CycloneAmphan: Uprooted trees being cleared by NDRF personnel at Digha in East Midnapur District of #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/ILhfkHrChk - All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 20, 2020

3:10PM: West Bengal-bound special train from Himachal Pradesh cancelled

A West Bengal-bound special train scheduled to depart from Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday was cancelled due to cyclonic storm Amphan. A new date will be announced soon. Amphan is likely to make landfall somewhere between Digha in West Bengal and Hatiya islands in Bangladesh in just a few hours.

2:55PM: As cyclone Amphan approaches towards India's shores, heavy rainfall and wind blows at Sagardweep in West Bengal

2:50AM: Glimpses of Super Cyclone Amphan at Digha today morning at 10.00 am

2:45PM: Woman delivers baby girl in fire service vehicle in Odisha

A woman gave birth to a girl inside a fire service vehicle in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Wednesday amid the raging cyclone 'Amphan', an official said. Both the mother and the newborn are healthy and have been shifted to Mahakalpada government-run community health centre.

2:30PM: All flyovers and elevated corridors were closed to vehicular traffic in Kolkata in view of Amphan.

All flyovers and elevated corridors were closed to vehicular traffic in #Kolkata in view of the approaching 'extremely heavy #cyclonic storm' #Amphan, expected to make a landfall somewhere between East Midnapore's Digha & Hatiya Island in #Bangladesh on Wednesday.#CycloneAmphan pic.twitter.com/VUZYSe7MCZ - IANS Tweets (@ians_india) May 20, 2020

2:15PM: According to All India Radio, Paradeep wagon maintenance shed roof blown away due to strong winds of Amphan.

Odisha: Paradeep wagon maintenance shed roof blown away due to strong winds of Super Cyclonic Storm #Amphan pic.twitter.com/xqYO1rxLEp - All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 20, 2020

2:05PM: According to India Meteorological Department, cyclonic storm Amphan over Northwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 29 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 11:30am today as an extremely severe cyclonic storm over Northwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 20.6 degree North and longitude 88.0 degree East, about 140 km east-northheast of Paradip (Odisha), 125 km south-southeast of Digha (West Bengal), 125 km nearly south of Sagar Islands and 125 km southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh).

1:50PM: Super cyclone Amphan centered at 12:30 pm as an extremely severe cyclonic storm over northwest Bay of Bengal about 95 km south-southeast of Digha, West Bengal, IMD said.

#CycloneAmphan centered at 12:30 pm as an extremely severe cyclonic storm over northwest Bay of Bengal about 95 km south-southeast of Digha, West Bengal: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) pic.twitter.com/OZECXUYTwm - ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

1:43PM: Super Cyclone Amphan are creating strong tidal waves in the Bay of Bengal. Digha, West Bengal. Waves have already breached the guard walls and is gradually entering the main lands. Announcements are going on in the area to alert the locals.

1:40PM: Bhubaneswar-New Delhi special express trains to run through diverted route

Due to super cyclone Amphan, the special train which left for New Delhi from Bhubaneswar on Wednesday will run on a diverted route skipping the Bhadrak-Kharagpr line. The train took the diverted route of Sambalpur City- Jharsugud-Rourkela-Tatanagar instead of the normal route via Bhadrak-Balasore-Hijli

1:20PM: Odisha evacuates 1.5 lakh people; West Bengal 3.3 lakh

The NDRF director on Wednesday said that Odisha and West Bengal have evacuated nearly 1.5 lakh and 3.3 lakh peopl, repectively, in the wake of cyclone Amphan.

The NDRF has deployed a total of 41 teams for the rescue operation. As many as 15 teams are in active deployment and five are in reserve for seven districts of Odisha. Whereas, nine NDRF teams are actively deployed and two in reserve for six districts of West Bengal.

Super Cyclone #Amphan is crossing West Bengal Coast between Digha&Hatiya close to Sunderban. The forward sector of wall clouds has entered into the land. Landfall process will continue and take 2-3 hours to complete: IMD in a bulletin issued at 4:30 pm; Visuals from Digha pic.twitter.com/DfSq4kVC17 ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

1:10PM: Super cyclone about 170 km south of West Bengal's Digha

Cyclone Amphan lay centred about 170 km south of West Bengal's Digha as an extremely severe cyclonic storm over west central Bay of Bengal.

According to the MeT department, Amphan is likely to weaken and move through Nadia and Murshidabad districts of West Bengal as a cyclonic storm and then into Bangladesh as a deep depression on Thursday morning.

The MeT department has warned of extensive damage in Kolkata, Hooghly, Howrah, South and North 24 Parganas and East Midnapore district.

1:05PM: The Jogeshganj, North 24 Paraganas people shifted to a shelter, as cyclone Amphan is expected to make a landfall in just a few hours.

#CycloneAmphan from Namkhana in South 24 Pargana, West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/WsTEzTEoFx All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 20, 2020

1:00PM: Cyclone Amphans hits Kendrapara in Odisha

As super cyclone Amphan hits Kendrapara, Odisha, distressed people are being kept and served food in the multipurpose cyclone shelter, according to PIB.

Indian Coast Guard ships and aircrafts are kept standy for deployment to undertake area scan, search & rescue and relief efforts relating to Amphan.

12:50PM: Bangladesh shifts over 2 lakh people to shelters

Bangladesh has shifted over two million people to storm shelters, so far. Authorities have already raised the alert level to 'great danger' for some districts in the country as the cyclone was approaching the country's coastline. The Bangladesh navy has deployed 25 ships as part of three-tier efforts to conduct emergency rescue, relief and medical operations in the aftermath of the super cyclone Amphan. The country's army has prepared 18,400 packets of relief materials and formed 71 medical teams. The air force will assess the possible damage by using six transport aircraft and 22 helicopters.

12:45PM: Cox Bazar Rohingya camps raise 3rd warning flag under cyclone preparedness programme. People asked to stay indoors till cyclone is over in Bangladesh, according to AIR news.

12:40PM: Cyclone Amphan is about:

-140 KM East-Northeast of Paradip (Odisha)

-125 KM south-southeast of Digha (West Bengal)

-125 KM nearly south Of Sagar Island

12:25PM: High velocity wind blows in Balasore

Watch video: Cyclone Amphan moved near the coastal areas of Balasore, Odisha with a wind speed of 80 kmph on Wednesday morning.

Steamers, boats tied together at Chandpalghat, Kolkata for safety #Amphan @PIB_India @DDBanglaNews @airnews_kolkata pic.twitter.com/Nb0Ym3IjCQ PIB in West Bengal #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIBKolkata) May 20, 2020

12:20PM: Trees uprooted in Odisha

Watch video: As the cyclone Amphan intensifies, trees are uprooted in the gusting wind speed of around 100 kmph in Balasore, Odisha .

West Bengal: Villagers and livestock in Jogeshganj, North 24 Paraganas being shifted to a shelter, as cyclone Amphan is expected to make a landfall today evening pic.twitter.com/792B2p8ld5 ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

12:15PM: Amphan could bring 4-6 metre high waves:IMD

According to IMD, storm surge could be 4-6 meters of seawater which will enter land area. A total of 41 teams have been deployed in Odisha and West Bengal to provide safety to people.

12:10PM: Cyclone Amphan to make landfall by evening; next 6-8 hours crucial

Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner, on Wednesday, stated that the next six to eight ours will be very crucila as cyclone Amphan is likely to make landfall on Wensday. Cyclone Amphan is lying 110 kilometres south-east from Pradip (Odisha). It is moving t an average speed of 18-19 kmph. Landfall is expected near Sunderbans in West Bengal by late eveing today.

12:05PM: Navy on high alert for relief efforts in the wake of cyclone Amphan:

The Estern Naval Command (ENC) is monitoring the developments on cyclone Amphan in the Bay of Bengal. Several ships have been kept on standby to proceed to affected areas to provide logistic support, and to undertake evacuation.

The ENC is coordinating with Odisha and West Bengal government to augment rescue and relief operations as needed.

11:55AM: Super cyclone Amphan: Wind blows at around 100 kmph in Odisha

Wind speed has picked up near coastal Odisha. According to NDRF Chief SN Pradhan, the wind is blowing at around 100 kmph at Paradip. However, th wind is not that strong in West Bengal. More than 1.25 lakh people have so far been evacuated from low-lying coastal areas and the process of evacuation was still underway in some places, like Balasore on Wednesday morning.

11:50 AM: Cyclone Amphan update: Heavy rainfall, winds pound Odisha

As super cyclone Amphan hurtled towards the coast, heavy rainfall coupled with high velocity winds pounded coastal Odisha. Intense rainfall was recorded in several areas of Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Ganjam, Ganjam, Bhadrak and Balasore districts since Tuesday (May 19).

11:40AM: Amphan is very likely to move north-northeastwards across northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal - Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during afternoon to evening hours of today, the May 20 with maximum sustained wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph.

11:30AM: AMPHAN about 120 km east of Paradip (Odisha) at 10:30 am. To cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (west Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sunderbans. Landfall process to commence from afternoon: IMD

Cyclone #Amphan moving near the coastal areas of #Balasore, #Odisha with a wind speed of 80 kmph today morning. pic.twitter.com/85Io3KDGzD Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) May 20, 2020

11:20AM: Cyclone Amphan--Do's and Don't:

Before cyclone:

1. Ignore rumours, stay calm and don't panic.

2. Keep your mobile phones charged to ensure connectivity.

3. Listen to radio, watch news for weather updates.

4.Keep documents and valuables in water-proof container.

5.Prepare an emergency kit with essential items for safety and survival.

6.Secure your house; carry out repairs; don't leave sharp objects loose.

7.Untie pets, to ensure their safety.

During and after cyclone:

1.Switch off electrical mains, gas supply.

2.Keep doors and windows shut.

3.If your house is unsafe, leave early before the onset of the cyclone.

4.Listen to radio/transistor.

5.Do not enter damaged buildings.

6.Watch out for broken electrical poles, wires, and other sharp objects.

7.Drink boil/chlorinated water.

8.Seek a safe shelter as soon as possible.

11:10AM: Gale Wind, speed reaching 100-110 kmph gusting to 125 kmph, prevailed along & off north coastal Odisha districts and 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph prevailed along & off south coastal Odisha.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places over north coastal districts of Odisha in the past 24 hour.

11:05AM: The Super cyclone Amphan over Northwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 22 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 8:30 am on May 20: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Twitter.

As the #SuperCycloneAmphan intensifies, Big Trees are uprooted in the gusting wind speed of around 100 kmph in #Balasore,#Odisha .(Video:@DDOdiaNews)@PIB_India @MIB_India@PIBHomeAffairs @Indiametdept @NDRFHQ @ndmaindia @SRC_Odisha @pcsarangi @dpradhanbjp@PradeepJenaIAS pic.twitter.com/LaOvHqVFFP PIB in Odisha #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIBBhubaneswar) May 20, 2020

10:55AM: Govt sets up 24X7 control room

Howrah Municipal Corporation has released a 24x7 helpline numberfor all those people who are stranded. People can cal at, 033-2637-1735.

Apart from this, Howrah Municipal Corporation has set up 24x7 control rooms at all borough offices and bally sub-offices. State and National Disaster Management teams have been deployed at the spot. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 37 teams in the coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal.

10:50AM: CYCLONE AMPHAN DAMAGES EXPECTED

Odisha (Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur and Mayurbhanj)

Total destruction of thatched houses/ extensive damage to kutcha houses.

Bending/ uprooting of power and communication poles.

Major damage to Kutcha and Pucca roads. Minor disruption of railways, overhead power lines and signalling systems.

Widespread damage to standing crops, plantations, orchards, falling of green coconuts and tearing of palm fronds. Blowing down of bushy trees like mango.

Small boats, country crafts may get detached from moorings.

10:45AM: CYCLONE AMPHAN DAMAGES EXPECTED

West Bengal (east Medinipur, south & north 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hoogli, Kolkata districts)

Extensive damage to all types of kutcha houses, some damage to old poorly managed Pucca structures.

Extensive uprooting of communication and power poles.

Disruption of rail/road link at several places.

Extensive damage to standing crops, plantations, orchards.

Blowing down of palm and coconut trees.

The uprooting of large bushy trees.

Large boats and ships may get torn from their moorings.

10:35AM: Indian Coast Guard ships and aircraft are kept at stand by for deployment to undertake area scan, search & rescue and relief efforts

10:30AM: Power Ministry puts in place adequate arrangements to face cyclone Amphan

Union Ministry of Power has stated that it has put in place adequate arrangements/preparedness to handle power supply situation in the wake of cyclone Amphan. The National Load Desptach centre (NLDC) and Eastern Regional Load Despatch centre (ERLDC) of POSOCO have been nominated as the main control centres.

24x7 Control Rooms have been set up at Bhuvneshwar and Kolkata by PGCIL and NTPC. Also, PGCIL has set up a 24x7 Control Room at PGCIL Headquarters/Manesar.

Emergency Restoration Systems (ERS) (32 at 400 kV and 24 at 765 kV) along with adequate man power have already been placed at key locations which will be used in case any transmission tower collapses and transmission lines disrupted, power ministry said.

10:20AM: WATCH: Very strong winds at Odisha's Kendrapara

SUCS AMPHAN about 120 km east of Paradip (Odisha) at 1030 IST of 20th May. To cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (west Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sunderbans. Landfall process to commence from afternoon. pic.twitter.com/x4KEhmsSmZ India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) May 20, 2020

10.15AM: Howrah-New Delhi AC Special Express cancelled

The departure of 02301 Howrah-New Delhi AC Special Express on Wednesday and 02302 New Delhi-Howrah AC Special Express has been cancelled due to super cyclone Amphan. The train would remain cancelled tomorrow as well.

The Met department in an advisory asked for stoppage or diversion of train movements owing to damage likely to be caused by the super cyclonic storm.

10.10AM: Kolkata airport operations suspended

The Kolkata airport director, on Wednesday, informed that all operations, including special flights, which were operational in view of COVID-19 pandemic, have been suspended till tomorrow, 5 AM.

10.05AM: West Bengal govt mounts one of its biggest evacuation exercises

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said more than three lakh people from three coastal districts have been moved to safety and all steps are being taken to deal with cyclone Amphan.

The state has put the coastal districts of East Midnapore, North and South 24 Parganas, including the Sundarbans on high alert.

9.55AM: Assam govt issues 'high alert' over cyclone Amphan

The Assam government has directed the state disaster management authority to set up a control room to deal with the situation. In its latest bulletin, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted very heavy rainfalls in the western districts of Assam on Thursday (May 21).

9.50AM: Cyclone Amphan about 120 km east-southeast of Paradip, Odisha

Amphan to cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sunderbans. Landfall process to commence from the afternoon, the IMD said.

9.42AM: Digha in East Medinipur witnesses high tide and strong winds as cyclone Amphan is expected to make landfall today.

#CycloneAmphanUpdate



The Super #CycloneAmphan over Northwest #BayOfBengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 22 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 20th May, 2020 as an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm. @IMDWeather #Odisha #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/tyiXvQDznx NDMA India (@ndmaindia) May 20, 2020

9.38 AM: Cyclone Amphan in Odisha

The Fire Department rushed to clear the road blockage that has resulted from the Cyclone Amphan in Odisha.

#WATCH Very strong winds at Odisha's Kendrapara, as cyclone 'AMPHAN' is expected to make landfall near Sunderbans in West Bengal today evening. pic.twitter.com/AHD2Wuo0ky ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

9.35 AM: Amphan cyclone to make landfall. Wind speed across Odisha:

Paradip at 102 kmph

Chandbali at 74 kmph

Bhubaneswar at 37 kmph

Balasore at 61 kmph

Puri at 41 kmph

9.30 AM: IMD calls Cyclone Amphan extremely severe

The IMD said that Cyclone Amphan has centred as an extremely severe cyclonic storm over Northwest Bay of Bengal. It centred today at 6:30 am.

#WATCH Digha in East Medinipur witnesses high tide and strong winds as #CycloneAmphan is expected to make landfall today. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/sxmX9Jt3Yw ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

9.25 AM: Amphan cyclone in Odisha

Cylcone Amphan is expected to make landfall in Odisha today. The impact is already visible as strong winds and high tides are witnessed in Chandipur.

Odisha: Fire Services team clearing road blockage near R&B office in Bhadrak to facilitate the movement of vehicles, essential commodities, and emergency service personnel. #CycloneAmphan pic.twitter.com/jE2P9eAtqz ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

9.20 AM: Shelter camps set up in Odisha

Odisha is one of the most-impacted states. The state has set up 1,704 shelter camps so far and evacuated over 1.1 lakh people.

#SuperCycloneAmphan centered at 6:30 am today as an extremely severe cyclonic storm over northwest Bay of Bengal, about 125 km nearly south-southeast of Paradip: India Meteorological Department (IMD) pic.twitter.com/Nt7LvOfRHC ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

9.15 AM: NDRF teams deployed

Nishit Upadhyay, NDRF 2nd Battalion Commandant said that 19 NDRF teams have been deployed in West Bengal. Six teams have been deployed in South-24 Parganas, four teams each in East Midnapore and Kolkata, three teams in North-24 Parganas, and one team each in Hooghly and Howrah.

9.10 AM: 1,620 shelter camps set up in Odisha

9.00 AM: West Bengal CM on Cyclone Amphan

"All precautionary measures are taken to deal with any eventuality arising out of the super cyclone. I had a word with Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding it. At least three lakh people have been evacuated from three coastal districts of the state and moved to relief shelters,"Mamata Banerjee said during a presser on Tuesday.