Amphan Cyclone landfall date: Time, speed, place, states to be affected

The super cyclone Amphan is expected to cross West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coast between Digha and Hatia close to Sundarbans during afternoon to evening of May 20. The cyclone is likely to have maximum sustained wind speed of 155 to 165 km per hour, surging to 185 km per hour, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. "This is the most intense cyclone - the second super cyclone - which has been formed in Bay of Bengal after 1999. Its wind speed in the sea right now is 200-240 kmph. It is moving towards the north and northwest direction," IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra also said.

"Super cyclonic storm Amphan, over west-central Bay of Bengal, moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 17 kmph and lay centred at around 11:30 am on May 19 as an 'extremely severe cyclonic storm' over west-central Bay of Bengal," IMD had earlier said.

Mohapatra also said that IMD expects a slight delay in the arrival of monsoon in Kerala owing to the tropical cyclone. Monsoon is expected to hit Kerala coast by June 5, he said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has already deployed teams in the coastal areas of Bengal and Odisha. "15 teams are deployed in Odisha. They are carrying out awareness drives, communication drives, and evacuation. 19 teams are deployed in West Bengal, 2 are in standby there. We are facing a dual challenge right now - COVID-19 and cyclone," NDRF chief SN Pradhan said.

Meanwhile, the IMD had earlier advised fishermen not to venture into the west-central Bay of Bengal off the north Andhra Pradesh coast on May 18 and into the north Bay of Bengal along and off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts from May 18 onwards.

