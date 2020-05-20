Cyclone Amphan to make landfall in West Bengal, Odisha today; heavy rainfall, damages expected

The Super Cyclonic Storm 'Amphan' (pronounced as UM-PUN) is likely to cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans today in the afternoon or evening. Amphan will cross West Bengal with maximum sustained wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph. And, in north coastal Odisha, its wind speed is expected to be around 110 kmph, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Amphan has evolved into a super cyclone in the Bay of Bengal - the first since 1999. Weathermen have predicted large-scale damages from Amphan. Odisha and Weste Bengal have completed their evacuation exercises in order to mitigate the impact of the super cyclone. Lakhs of people have been evacuated and taken to safer places. Fishermen have also been dissuaded from venturing into the sea. Haldia Petrochemicals Limited (HPL) and Indian Oil Corporation's (IOC) refinery in East Medinipur district are on high alert. Kolkata Port Trust has issued warnings to mariners and stopped movement of all vessels to and from its docks to prevent any damage to port.

Heavy rainfall warning due to cyclone Amphan:

1.Odisha

Light to moderate rainfall is very likely at most places in coastal Odisha with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. On May 20th, heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted at isolated places over north coastal Odisha (Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Keonjhargarh districts).

2.West Bengal

Coastal districts of Gangetic West Bengal (East Medinipur, South & North 24 Parganas) have started experiencing light to moderate rainfall since yesterday. On Wednesday, the rainfall intensity has increased gradually. There willl be extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over Gangetic West Bengal (east & west Medinipur, south & north 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hoogli, Kolkata and adjoining districts) on 20th May.

3. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places over Malda and Dinajpur districts on 20th May. And, on May 21, districts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim will witness heavy rainfall.

4. Assam and Meghalaya

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places over the western districts of Assam and Meghalaya on May 21.

WIND WARNING

1. West Bengal and Odisha

The super cyclone Amphan started spiraling towards West Bengal and Odisha coast with wind speed reaching 75 to 85 kmph gusting to 95 kmph on Wednesday morning. It would gradually increase to 100 to 110 kmph gusting to 125 kmph along and off north Odisha coast (Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts).

Gale wind speed reaching 155 to 165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph is very likely along and off east Medinipur and north and south 24 Parganas districts. It will be 110-120 kmph gusting to 130 kmph over Kolkata, Hoogli, Howrah and West Medinipur Districts of West Bengal during the time of landfall (May 20 tonight).

CYCLONE AMPHAN DAMAGES EXPECTED

1. West Bengal (east Medinipur, south & north 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hoogli, Kolkata districts)

Extensive damage to all types of kutcha houses, some damage to old poorly managed Pucca structures.

Extensive uprooting of communication and power poles.

Disruption of rail/road link at several places.

Extensive damage to standing crops, plantations, orchards.

Blowing down of palm and coconut trees.

The uprooting of large bushy trees.

Large boats and ships may get torn from their moorings.

2. Odisha (Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur and Mayurbhanj)

Total destruction of thatched houses/ extensive damage to kutcha houses.

Bending/ uprooting of power and communication poles.

Major damage to Kutcha and Pucca roads. Minor disruption of railways, overhead power lines and signalling systems.

Widespread damage to standing crops, plantations, orchards, falling of green coconuts and tearing of palm fronds. Blowing down of bushy trees like mango.

Small boats, country crafts may get detached from moorings.

