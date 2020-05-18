Cyclone Amphan Live Updates: IMD warns about extensive damage due to high-velocity winds

Amphan cyclone news live updates: The India Meteorological Department said on Monday that Cyclone Amphan has intensified. It has predicted that the severe cyclonic storm would make landfall by Wednesday. It had earlier warned that the cyclone would intensify by Monday. The Ministry of Home Affairs had said on Monday that West Bengal and Odisha coasts would be hit by wind speeds of up to 185 kmph on Wednesday. Fishermen in both the states have been asked to stay away from the coasts till Wednesday. Moreover, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in both the states. The teams are working with the states as well as with their respective disaster management teams. Heavy to extremely heavy rains, wind and tidal waves are expected in the region.

2:00 pm: Cyclone Amphan preparedness

Director General of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said that 37 teams have been deployed in Odisha and West Bengal across seven and six districts respectively. Twenty teams have bee deployed and 17 are on standby he said.

1:20 pm: Cyclone Amphan damages

The IMD warned that the high-velocity winds might cause extensive damage to mud houses and partial damage to 'pucca' structures. Bending or uprooting of power and communication poles might also occur as well minor disruption of railways and impact on overhead power lines and signalling systems. There could be widespread damage to standing crops, plantations, orchards too, the IMD said.

To review the arising cyclone situation in various parts of the country, PM @narendramodi ji will chair a high level meeting with MHA & NDMA, today at 4pm. Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 18, 2020 12:55 pm: Rainfall warning in Assam and Meghalaya The IMD has further issued heavy rainfall warning in Assam and Meghalaya till May 21. Most places would receive moderate rainfall while some would experience heavy rainfall. 12:45 pm: Rainfall warning in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim The IMD has issued a warning regarding heavy rainfall in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. It stated that most places would recieve moderate rainfall while some would experience heavy rainfall till May 21. 12:35 pm: Rainfall warning in West Bengal The IMD has also issued heavy rainfall in West Bengal. East Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipure, Hooghly, Howrah and Kolkata are some of the districts that are likely to experience heavy rainfall till May 21. 12:30 pm: Rainfall warning in Odisha The IMD has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in Odisha. Heavy rainfall is particularly expected at isolated places. Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj and Kendrapara districts are likely to witness heavy rainfall from today up till May 20. 12:19 pm: PM Modi's review meeting at 4pm PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair a high-level meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) today at 4 pm. The PM will review preparedness and the current situation in parts of the country that are likely to be affected by Amphan. 12:15 pm: Odisha to be heavily impacted Umashankar Das, scientist at IMD Bhubaneswar said that North Odisha would face the strongest impact of Amphan cyclone when it makes landfall. With wind speeds of up to 130 kmph, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj districts of the state are likely to be heavily impacted on May 20. 12:07 pm: Cylone Amphan to turn super cyclonic Mrutyunjaya Mohapatra, IMD director general said that Amphan turned into an extremely severe cyclonic storm at 2:30 am on Monday. He said that the cyclone is expected to become a super cyclone in the next 12 hours. It is predicted to move north-northeast direction on the afternoon or evening of May 20 with speeds of up to 165 kmph. 12:03 pm: Parts of Kerala see rainfall The IMD warned the coastal areas of rainfall due to Cyclone Amphan. Thiruvananthapuram saw heavy rains on Monday. Kerala: Several parts of Thiruvananthapuram city receive rainfall this morning. pic.twitter.com/4B3P8m4wg9 ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2020

12:00 pm: Rainfall warning issued by IMD

The IMD has issued rainfall warning for the next four days due to Amphan. Additionally, fishermen have been prohibited from venturing into the South Bay of Bengal region for the next 24 hours. Central Bay of Bengal also has been made out of limits up to May 18 and North Bay of Bengal up to May 20.

11:55 am: Amphan cyclone review meeting held to gauge preparedness

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) reviewed the preparedness for Amphan cyclone and directed immediate assistance to West Bengal and Odisha. The meeting was headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba. The cabinet secretary looked into the preparedness for rescue and relief in the states and asked immediate assistance to be provided.

11:45 am: Amphan direction on May 20

Cyclone Amphan is very likely to move north-northeast across northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha and Hatiya during the afternoon or evening of May 20. It is likely to have maximum sustained wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting upto 185 kmph.