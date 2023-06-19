Cyclone Biparjoy expected to weaken further in the next 24 hours, according to IMD

The remnants of Cyclone Biparjoy, which caused a depression over central parts of North East Rajasthan, are expected to continue moving in an east-northeast direction and weaken further over the next 24 hours, as stated by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

On Sunday, heavy rainfall occurred in Rajasthan's Barmer district due to the influence of Cyclone Biparjoy, leading to severe waterlogging and flood-like conditions in various areas.

The IMD tweeted, "The depression (remnant of Cyclonic Storm 'Biparjoy') has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area and is located over central parts of NE Rajasthan and its vicinity as of 0830 IST today. It is very likely to continue moving nearly east-northeastwards and weaken further during the next 24 hours."

Depression (Remnant of Cyclonic Storm ‘Biparjoy’) weakened into a well marked low pressure area and lay at 0830 IST of today over central parts of NE Rajasthan and neighbourhood. Very likely to continue to move nearly ENE-wards and weaken further during next 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/qPTfmvHncc — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 19, 2023

IMD Director General Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra mentioned on Saturday that as Cyclone Biparjoy has weakened into a deep depression and is moving in the east-northeast direction, heavy rainfall is expected in one or two places in South Rajasthan and adjoining areas of North Gujarat.

He also clarified that the rainfall is limited to Gujarat and Rajasthan due to the cyclone and is not related to the monsoon. Mohapatra informed the news agency ANI, "Cyclone Biparjoy has weakened into a deep depression. It is moving in the east-northeast direction. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely in one or two places in South Rajasthan and adjoining areas of North Gujarat. Due to the cyclone, it is raining only in Gujarat and Rajasthan. The monsoon has nothing to do with this cyclone."

According to IMD, Cyclone Biparjoy weakened into a "Deep Depression" on June 16 over Southeast Pakistan, adjoining Southwest Rajasthan and Kutch, approximately 100 km northeast of Dholavira. It then moved to Rajasthan after making landfall in Gujarat.

The weather department stated that Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to further weaken into a "Depression" within the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, IMD shared that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected on June 19th, with isolated heavy rainfall on June 20th, in the Southeast Rajasthan region. In Northeast Rajasthan, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected on June 19th, with isolated heavy rainfall on June 20th.

"Light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over West Madhya Pradesh on June 19th and 20th, and isolated heavy rainfall over southwest Uttar Pradesh on June 20th," added IMD.

