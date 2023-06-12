Cyclone Biparjoy: Heavy rain and strong wind in parts of Mumbai, high tide hits Marine Drive

As Cyclone Biparjoy intensified into a cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea, several areas of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, saw rainfall on Sunday evening. While other regions of Maharashtra also experienced strong winds, Mumbai witnessed high tidal waves and gusty winds, leading to uprooted trees in parts of the city.

Mumbai airport was plunged into chaotic scenes after several flights were delayed and others were forced to abort landing; passengers had to wait for hours at the airport.

On Monday, Skymet Weather reported, "Strong winds are possible along the Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts. High waves may occur in the sea along Gujarat and Maharashtra coast.”

#WATCH | Maharashtra: High tidal waves witnessed in Mumbai as cyclone #Biparjoy intensified into a severe cyclonic storm.



According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 45-55 kmph are highly likely in isolated areas in the districts of Thane, Raigad, Mumbai, and Palghar.

Meanwhile, Ratnagiri has been braving the impact of a cyclonic storm in coastal areas for the past two days. The pilgrimage centre of Ratnagiri, Ganpatipule, also recorded gusty winds and high tidal waves at the monsoon's onset.

IMD has issued a 'thunderstorm alert' in coastal parts of the state.

"Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane, Palghar and Kolhapur during the next 3-4 hours. Take precautions while moving out," the IMD stated.

Skymet Weather said the severe cyclone Biparjoy over the east Central Arabian Sea has intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm. The forecasting service said, "The cyclone is moving at a speed of 9 kmph."