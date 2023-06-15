Cyclone Biparjoy: Severe cyclonic storm landfall expected between 6 pm to 8 pm on Gujarat coast, says ICG

Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to make landfall between 6 pm and 8 pm on June 15, and will cross Saurashtra and Kutch coasts between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port, Indian Coast Guard said on Thursday.

“We are expecting landfall to take place between 6 pm and 8 pm. Anticipating the situation post that, we have kept around 15 ships and 7 aircraft on standby. We have also kept four special Dornier and three helicopters at Coast Guard Station in Daman. We will deploy them if necessary," says Inspector General AK Harbola, Commander, Indian Coast Guard, Region (North West).

The Gujarat administration has evacuated nearly 1 lakh people ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy's expected landfall in the state today. Earlier in the day, IMD said that the very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy has led to heavy rainfall and intense tidal waves in several parts of India especially, Gujarat and Mumbai. It issued a red alert on Wednesday for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts. The authorities are expecting Biparjoy's damages to be limited to roads, light poles and kutcha houses.

Mrityunjay Mohapatra, the Director General of IMD, said heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected after cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall later today. He advised people residing in high alert areas not to venture out as there are chances of inundation too.

IMD Director Radhe Shyam Sharma said, “Currently it (Biparjoy) is currently under the category of severe cyclonic storm. Its movement on Wednesday remained in the north-east direction. It is expected to hit Saurashtra, Kutch and Gujarat on June 15. It will enter Rajasthan's Kutch on June 16 in depressed form and will further weaken.”

VSCS Biparjoy over Northeast Arabian Sea at 0530 hours IST of 15th June, 2023 about 180km west-southwest of Jakhau Port (Gujarat). To cross Saurashtra & Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port by evening of 15th June as a VSVS. pic.twitter.com/vJfIjhqWAA — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 15, 2023

Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy and Air Force, have been mobilised for relief efforts in Gujarat on Thursday as Cyclone Biparjoy inching closer to landfall. Ships, aircraft and helicopters have been put on standby to assist locals and help in evacuation efforts. The cyclone Biparjoy is expected to inundate low-lying areas in Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar and Morbi districts during landfall.

Sea at Okha port became rough due to the impact of the storm, following that, seawater breached the wall at Okha port and high waves were seen entering the village.

Bhuj too witnessed strong winds and heavy rain as 'Biparjoy' approaches the Gujarat coast.

