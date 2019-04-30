Cyclone Fani likely to intensify into 'extremely severe storm' in next 36 hours; Navy, NDRF on high alert

Severe cyclonic storm 'Fani', which reached southeast and the southwest Bay of Bengal on Monday evening, is likely to intensify further into "extremely severe" cyclonic storm in the next 36 hours, says the India Meteorological Department. The IMD has warned that there's a strong likelihood that Fani would move towards the northwest in Odisha coast by May 1 and adjoining districts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh on May 3.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places over coastal Odisha and adjoining districts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh is expected on 3 and 4 May. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over coastal districts of West Bengal on 3 & 4 May," said the IMD.

Even as #CycloneFani intensifies, here's how it is expected to move over the coming days before making landfall, based on @IMDWeather forecasts.... pic.twitter.com/1DkpESOzEz - PIB India (@PIB_India) April 30, 2019

Indian Naval ships at Visakhapatnam and Chennai has also been kept at standby so that it can proceed to the most affected areas to undertake humanitarian aid distress relief work, evacuation, logistic support, including providing medical aid. "As the cyclone storm Fani intensifies into a severe cyclonic storm over SE & adjoining SW Bay of Bengal & lie about 770 km ESE of Chennai at 1730 h/ 29 Apr, the Eastern Naval CD (ENC) has assumed high degree of readiness 2 render necessary humanitarian assistance," the Indian Navy said in a statement.

Indian Naval ships at Visakhapatnam & Chennai are ready & standing-by to proceed to the most affected areas to undertake Humanitarian Aid Distress Relief (HADR), evacuation, logistic support including providing medical aid. 2/n pic.twitter.com/N4laeFJ9zb - SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) April 30, 2019

The Met has predicted the cyclonic storm, which erupted on April 27, will go on till May 4 with maximum wind speed touching 195 kmph and likelihood of "extremely severe cyclonic storm". The cyclone will cause heavy rainfall at isolated places over Kerala and light to moderate rain at over north coastal Tamil Nadu and south coastal Andhra Pradesh on April 30, says IMD.

The IMD says gale wind speed is reaching up to 100 kmph over Southeast Bay of Bengal, which will touch 185 kmph around the Bay of Bengal, north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts on May 1. "Strong wind speed reaching 50 kmph is expected to arrive along and off Kerala coast, which could increase to 60 kmph on May 30. Squally wind speed reaching 60 kmph is very likely to commence along and off north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Coasts from May 2. This could increase to 70 kmph on May 3," said the IMD.

Here are the National Disaster Management Authority guidelines on how to respond in case of the cyclone.

Cyclone Fani is expected to worsen and hit many other coastal areas in India. Keep these things in mind to prepare yourself. Share with friends and families.#CycloneFani pic.twitter.com/pBuKBjYJQP - Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) April 29, 2019

WARNING TO FISHERMEN

The fishermen have been advised not to venture into deep sea areas of southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining the equatorial Indian Ocean, and around Sri Lanka coast. People living in coastal areas of southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, along with and off Sri Lanka, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh have been asked to remain precautious between May 1 and May 3. All those who are in the deep sea have been advised to return to the coasts.

