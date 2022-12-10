Cyclone Mandous: After heavy rainfall, roads in Chennai waterlogged, trees uprooted

Cyclone Mandous LIVE Updates: After the landfall of Cyclone Mandous, Chennai and several other parts of Tamil Nadu witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall, which has led to severe waterlogging in Chennai and in the nearby Chengalpattu district. Roads in the MMDA Colony in Chennai’s Arumbakkam were seen waterlogged.

Chennai received up to 115 mm of rain after the cyclone along with strong winds. Mandous is all set to weaken, following the landfall, to a deep depression and later a depression on Saturday. Earlier on Friday, it had weakened from a severe cyclonic storm to a cyclonic storm.

The Greater Chennai Corporation said that many low-lying areas in the city are under water and there are uprooted trees across the city which is blocking restoration work.

"Around 200 trees have fallen and we have been clearing them since night," said Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation. "A major damage has been averted as we had secured many hoardings early," he added.

Tamil Nadu | Cyclonic storm 'Mandous' has affected MMDA Colony of Arumbakkam. Waterlogging seen in low-lying areas due to heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/HU8XLNP7EA — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) requests all to avoid going out until cyclonic storm 'Mandous' weakens. Almost 65 trees have fallen down in 3 hrs & GCC is taking measures to remove them. Motor pumps are being used to remove water stagnation in low lying saucer shaped areas: GCC pic.twitter.com/va9udmqVDK — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2022

S Balachandran, DDGM, RMC Chennai, said “Cyclone Mandous crossed the coast and is in deep depression and its strength is weakening. It is moving towards the Northwest direction so areas in northwest districts will witness strong winds of 55-65 kmph which will further decrease by evening to 30-40 kmph.”

Cyclone Mandous crossed the coast&is in deep depression&it's strength is weakening. It is moving towards Northwest direction so areas in northwest dists will witness strong winds of 55-65 kmph which will further decrease by evening to 30-40 kmph: S Balachandran, DDGM, RMC Chennai pic.twitter.com/dnMmNQOaQE — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2022

National Disaster Response Force personnel have been kept on guard, in coastal regions, including those near the Cauvery delta areas. The Tamil Nadu government has published a list of helpline numbers in case of any flood-related emergencies.

The cyclonic storm “MANDOUS weakened into a Deep Depression over north Tamilnadu coast. To move nearly west-northwestwards and gradually weaken into a depression by noon of 10th december.For details visit : https://t.co/KLRdEFHiFR pic.twitter.com/Zt41j7960h — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 10, 2022

As many as 16,000 police personnel and 1,500 Home guards have been deployed here for security, relief and rescue tasks, and a 40-member team of TN State Disaster Response Force, in addition to 12 District Disaster Response Force teams, are on standby, police said.

Also read: Cyclone Mandous latest updates: Chennai receives heavy rainfall, IMD says cyclone likely to weaken into depression by noon

(With agency inputs)