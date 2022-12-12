Cyclone Mandous impact: Heavy rains batter Chennai, tree crashes down on car in Anna Nagar

Heavy downpour in Chennai and neighbouring areas since early morning on Monday has troubled city locals. Heavy rainfall along with strong winds in Anna Nagar caused a tree crash down on a car. The incident can be seen in the video posted by The Greater Chennai Corporation on its Twitter handle. The authority has informed that work is underway to clear the area.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has reported that the cyclonic circulation over north interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining south interior Karnataka and north Kerala now lies over north Kerala and neighbourhood. The circulation extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level.

S Balachandran, deputy director of meteorology at the RMC on Monday said moderate rain is likely to occur in most places in Chennai and that heavy rainfall is most likely to occur in one or two areas in the city.

A cyclonic storm, Mandous had hit North the Nadu coast on Friday night, which then became a low-pressure zone on Saturday 10 December, 2022.

There is heavy rainfall prediction in states like Kerala and Mahe till December 13, the weather agency had alarmed.

A cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge into the south Andaman Sea around 13th December. Under its influence, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Nicobar on the 14th and 15th of December.



Also read: Cyclone Mandous: After heavy rainfall, roads in Chennai waterlogged, trees uprooted

Also read: Chennai weather report: Low pressure in Tamil Nadu to bring more rain