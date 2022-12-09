Cyclone Mandous Latest Updates: IMD warns of winds speed up to 85 kmph; schools, colleges shut in Tamil Nadu districts

Severe cyclonic storm Mandous is expected to cross the coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on the midnight of December 9, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

"It is expected to move west-northwest and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining South Andhra Pradesh coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota with a wind speed of 70 km per hour around midnight of December 9," an IMD bulletin said.

Latest Updates:

1. As per IMD's bulletin on December 9, the severe cyclonic storm “Mandous” over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 13 kmph during past six hours and lay centered at 0530 hours IST of December 9, 2022 over Southwest Bay of Bengal.

2. In the next three hours, it is very likely to weaken into a cyclonic storm. It would move nearly northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Sriharikota around Mahabalipuram as a cyclonic storm. A maximum sustained wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph will be observed during midnight of today, December 9 to early hours of December 10.

3. Sea condition is likely to be very high over Southwest Bay Of Bengal during next six hours and high thereafter till early hours of December 10. It will be rough to very rough over adjoining areas of Westcentral Bay of Bengal till early hours of December 10 and improve gradually thereafter.

4. Meanwhile, sea condition is very likely to be very rough to high along and off South Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Sri Lanka coasts during next six hours; high till morning of December 10 and rough to very rough thereafter for subsequent 12 hours.

5. The Tamil Nadu government has advised people to avoid unnecessary travels and keep torch or candles, batteries, dry fruits, and drinking water ready. Meanwhile, schools and colleges have been shut in various Tamil Nadu districts and Puducherry.

About Mandous:

Deep depression over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm Mandous, said India Meteorological Department on Thursday, following which IMD has issued cyclone alert for north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts.

