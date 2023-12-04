Cyclone Michaung: Cyclone is moving north-westwards, expected to make landfall tomorrow afternoon

Cyclone Michaung is moving north-westwards in the south-west Bay of Bengal at a speed of 13 km per hour and is currently 150 km to Chennai, 250 km to Nellore, 360 km to Bapat, 380 km to Machilipatnam, revealed Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Agency.

Today, December 4, the storm will move parallel to the coast. The cyclone Michaung will cross the coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam and is expected to make landfall on Tuesday afternoon, December 5, as a severe storm.

Meanwhile, as a precursor of the cyclone, Chennai is experiencing heavy rain through the night, and waterlogging is reported in several low-lying areas. Fourteen subways in the city shut for traffic due to waterlogging. 11 trees which fell due to strong winds have been removed. The intensity of rainfall is expected to further intensify till December 5 due to the impact of Cyclone Michuang, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai said. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected in other places of Tamil Nadu, including Chengalpet, Kanchipuram and Thiruvallur, it added.

Today, the Tamil Nadu government announced a public holiday for four districts, including Chennai, Chengalpet, Thiruvallur, and Kanchipuram, due to Cyclone Michaung.

However, all essential services, such as hospitals/medical shops, water supply, police, fire service, local bodies, milk supply, power supply, transport, fuel outlets, hotels/restaurants, and offices engaged in disaster response, relief and rescue activities will be functional in the usual manner.

Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority has also alerted fishermen, asking them not to venture into the sea as there would be strong winds gusting up to 60-70kmph due to Cyclone Michaung. Those living in the coastal area were also advised to be alert and move to relief centres or other safe locations.

Train services by Southern Railway have been suspended temporarily due to Cyclone Michaung. In addition, several flights have also been cancelled, and others were diverted from Chennai due to the heavy rainfall and gusty wind in the area.

Because of the continuous heavy rain, the Madras High Court declared a holiday for all Chennai courts on Monday. Depending on the circumstances in their respective districts, the principal district judges of Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpet will make a decision.

