Cyclone Michaung: Cyclone weakens into deep depression, 40 lakh people affected; top points

Cyclone Michaung has weakened into a depression over Central Coastal Andhra Pradesh after it crossed the coast on Tuesday, December 6, leaving behind massive destruction and people dealing with the after-effects of it. This cyclonic storm killed three livestock, damaged 770-kilometre roads and uprooted 35 trees, among others.

As per the data shared by the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO), almost 40 lakh people from 194 villages and two towns were severely affected by the cyclone Michaung's impact, including the inundation of 25 villages.

Meanwhile, in Chennai, at least 12 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents caused by the Michaung cyclone.

However, on Tuesday, there was no loss of human life. But, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority Director BR Ambedkar said that a four-year-old boy died on Monday, December 4, after a hut wall collapsed on him in Tirupati district and another person died in Bapatla district; however, Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal said that it was not a cyclone related death.

Odisha’s southern districts were on alert on Tuesday after cyclone Michaung crossed the coast of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, and under the impact of the cyclone, the intensity of the rain increased.

In its latest bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the Cyclonic Storm Michaung has weakened into a deep depression lying centred at about 100 km north-northwest of Bapatla and 50 km southeast of Khammam.

The national weather agency has predicted that the storm will weaken further into a depression in the next 6 hours and further into a well marked low pressure area during the subsequent 6 hours.

Cyclone Michaung’s top points:

As a result of the severe cyclonic storm, on Tuesday, ten regions, seven in Tirupati and three in Nellore, experienced more than 200 mm of rainfall. Nellore district’s Manubolu recorded 366.5 mm of rainfall. The state government has sanctioned Rs 23 crore in relief efforts for the affected districts. The cyclone has damaged 78 huts, a cattle shed, and two kuccha houses, among others.

The Met Department has predicted heavy rainfall for Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema and Eluru districts on Wednesday, December 6.

On Tuesday, A Revanth Reddy, the Congress' Telangana unit chief, who is all set to take oath as chief minister on December 7, said that officials should stay alert in view of the IMD's warnings regarding the impact of Cyclone Michaung on various districts of the state.

Given the significant devastation caused by Cyclone Michaung in Chennai and its surrounding areas, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting immediate financial help of Rs 5,060 crore.

It's been more than a day since it stopped raining in Chennai, but the water hasn't receded yet from the capital city of Tamil Nadu. India Air Force Chetak helicopters have been deployed for the flood relief operations in the city.

