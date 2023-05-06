Cyclone Mocha in Bay of Bengal: IMD issues alert for states and fishermen till May 11; check all the details here

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings regarding a potential cyclonic storm forming in the Bay of Bengal from Saturday onwards.

Due to the IMD warning, several states across the country are on high alert, with local disaster response teams ready to respond in case of any emergency. The IMD has also issued advisories to fishermen to stay away from the sea until May 11, with more rain forecast for Chennai and surrounding areas.

Here is the list of states which are on alert for cyclone Mocha

Tamil Nadu/Chennai: The IMD predicted that a cyclone may form over the Bay of Bengal from Saturday and intensify into a cyclonic storm in Chennai and surrounding areas. The state is on alert as even more rain is expected in the city and suburbs.

Odisha: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik chaired a high-level review meeting after the IMD prediction of a possible cyclonic storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal. Patnaik asked all departments to be ready in case the state faces Mocha.

West Bengal: All cyclone-prone districts in West Bengal are on alert. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and others are ready in case of any possible emergency.

Kolkata's weather department issued an advisory for fishermen, saying, "In anticipation of the formation of the low-pressure area around May 7 2023, over Southeast Bay of Bengal, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea from May 8 to May 11 2023. Those who are in the deep sea are advised to return to the coast by 07th May 7(afternoon)."

Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh is expected to receive more rains due to cyclone Mocha. Authorities have issued an orange alert in parts of the state. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is expected at isolated places over "NCAP & Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema" for the next two-three days, the IMD stated.

IMD advisory for fishermen for the next 4 days

1) Squally weather is very likely over the South Bay of Bengal and the Conmorin area. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

