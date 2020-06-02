Cyclone Nisarga LIVE Updates: PM Modi takes stock of situation; urges people to take all possible precautions

Nisagra Cyclone that's expected to hit cities like Mumbai, Panaji and Surat will intensify into a deep depression over the Arabian sea today. The next 12 hours are crucial as weather experts are saying it'll covert into a cyclonic storm and subsequently into a 'severe cyclonic storm'. The National Disaster Relief Federation (NDRF) teams in Maharashtra and Gujarat are on standby and arrangements are being done to deal with any eventuality. The superstorm is located 360 km southwest of Panjim, 670 km of Mumbai and 900 km of south-southwest Surat but Nisarga will be packing in a wind speed of 105-115 kmph, gusting to 125 kilometre per hour on June 3.

3.23 PM: Cyclone Nisagra to hit Gujarat tonight or tomorrow

The India Meteorological Department alert says Cyclone Nisarga will likely hit Navsari area in Gujarat by tonight or June 4 morning.

As per the alert issued by India Meteorological Department, there is possibility that #CycloneNisarga may hit Navsari area tonight or by morning of 4th June; all required measures have been taken: Ardra Agarwal, District Collector, Navsari. #Gujarat

3.05 PM: Nisagra Cyclone to intensify into cyclonic storm in next 6 hours

Nisagra Cyclone will likely intensify into a cyclonic storm in the next 6 hours and further into a severe cyclonic storm during subsequent 12 hours. "It is very likely to move nearly northwards during next few hours, re-curve north-northeast-wards thereafter and cross north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibag (Raigad District, Maharashtra) during the afternoon of June 3 as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph," the Ministry of Earth Sciences said.

3.00 PM: Praying for everyone's well-being: Modi

Took stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions in parts of Indias western coast.



Praying for everyones well-being. I urge people to take all possible precautions and safety measures.

2.48 PM: Thunderstorm/Rainfall/Strong winds warning for next two days

Thunderstorm/Rainfall/Strong winds warning for next two days

2.42 PM: Storm Surge Warning

Storm surge of about 1-2 meters height above astronomical tide is very likely to inundate low lying areas of Mumbai up to about 1 to 1.5 km, Thane and Raigad districts and 0.5-1 meter height above the astronomical tide likely to inundate low lying areas of Ratnagiri district during the time of landfall.

1.49 PM: Heavy Damage expected

The Ministry of Earth and Sciences has issued rainfall warning and forecasted damages that Nisarga will cause after making landfall in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

1.40 PM: Heavy damage expected in Mumbai

Cyclone Nisarga is now heading towards India and is expected to hit the shores of Maharashtra on Wednesday. The deep depression titled Cyclone Nisarga is currently moving northwards in the Arabian sea. The cyclone is expected to cause significant damage in cities like Mumbai and hence a red alert has been issued in several of the city's districts.

1.38 PM: Forecast on rainfall in Northwest India

Northwest India is going to get 107 per cent of long-term average rainfall, that is a good sign. Central India is going to get around 103 per cent and southern India will get about 102 per cent, while northeast India is going to get 96 per cent, Anand Sharma, Deputy Director-General, India Meteorological Department, tells ANI.

1.25 PM: 26 NDRF teams to be deployed in Maharashtra, Gujarat

NDRF is deployed in both the states, 10 teams are in Maharashtra & 11 teams are in Gujarat. However, Gujarat has asked for 5 more teams so we're getting them airlifted from Punjab. They should be able to reach Gujarat by late night today: NDRF Director General SN Pradhan.

1.14 PM: When will cyclone make landfall in Gujarat, Maharashtra?

In less than 24 hours, cyclonic storm Nisarga is going to make landfall in the coastal districts of Maharashtra and Gujarat. The impact of the cyclone will be also seen in Karnataka and Goa. According to the Ministry of Earth and Sciences, depression over east-central Arabian Sea intensified into a deep depression on Tuesday, June 2. This will further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours and cross north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast in the afternoon on June 3.

12.56 PM: What do present weather conditions say?

Present weather conditions indicate that Depression lies over eastcentral&its adjoining areas of southeast Arabian Sea&system is moving northwards. It's lying over 360km southwest of Panjim,670km south-southwest of Mumbai&900km of south-southwest of Surat: Naga Ratna, IMD Scientist, tells ANI.

12.50 PM: What are expected damages due to cyclone Nisagra

Major damage to thatched houses. Rooftops may blow off. Unattached metal sheets might fly

Damage to power and communication lines

Major damage to Kutcha and some damage to Pucca roads

Uprooting of trees and electric poles

Major damage to coastal crops

Damage to embankments/salt pans

12.40 PM: Fishermen return from the sea as they have been cautioned by the authorities not to venture out at sea, in view of impending adverse weather; Visuals from Mahim Beach.

12.39 PM: The India Meteorological Department says thunderstorm with rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Etah, Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) and light rain over Kurukshetra (Haryana) during next 2 hours.

12.35 PM: Supercyclone to cross Maharashtra on June 3

Depression over east-central Arabian sea intensified into Deep Depression. To intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm and cross Maharashtra coast during 3rd June afternoon.Cyclone Alert for north Maharashtra south Gujarat coasts: IMD

11.30 AM: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams deployed in Palghar conduct survey in the district and take stock of the situation, in view of impending severe cyclone.

Mumbai: Fishermen return from the sea as they have been cautioned by the authorities not to venture out at sea, in view of impending adverse weather; Visuals from Mahim Beach. #CycloneNisarga

11.30 AM: Indian Coast Guard issues warning to fishermen

Depression over east-central Arabian sea intensified into Deep Depression. To intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm and cross Maharashtra coast during 3rd June afternoon.Cyclone Alert for north Maharashtra south Gujarat coasts: IMD

11.28 AM: Warning to fishermen

Indian Coast Guard ships aircraft and shore stations are continuously relaying warnings about impending adverse weather to merchant vessels and fishermen, says Indian Coast Guard.

Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams deployed in Palghar conduct survey in the district and take stock of the situation, in view of impending severe cyclone.

11.20 AM: How are the sea conditions right now?

As per the IMD, the sea condition is very likely to be "rough to very rough" over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during the next 48 hours. It will be "high to very high" over the east-central Arabian Sea along and off Maharashtra coast from June 2 and "very rough to high" along and off Gujarat coast from June 3.

11.15 AM: Wind warning by Weather Department

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is prevailing over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea. It is very likely to become 50-60 kmph gusting to 70kmph over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during next 48 hours. It will gradually increase becoming Gale wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph over the east-central Arabian Sea and along and off south Maharashtra coast from 2nd June morning. On June, the wind will pack around 105-115 kmph speed, gusting to 125 kmph.

11.05 AM: Rainfall prediction

June 1: Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Lakshadweep area, Kerala and coastal Karnataka

June 2: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Konkan and Goa

June 3: IMD has predicted that Goa and Konkan will experience extremely heavy rainfall again on June 3. Besides, light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Gujarat, north Maharashtra, Daman, Diu, Dadra, and Nagar Haveli

June 4: Heavy rainfall might continue at isolated places over south Gujarat state, Daman, Diu, Dadra and Nagar on June 4

11.00 AM: Govt issues warning to fishermen

The department has forecast that the cyclone will cross Maharashtra, South Gujarat and Lakshadweep on June 3. The government has advised that fishermen should not venture into southeast and the east-central Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area, Kerala coast; Gujarat, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra coasts on June 3 and 4.