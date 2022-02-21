Dadasaheb Phalke award: Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Allu Arjun's Pushpa among winners 

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 was held in Mumbai on Sunday. Some of the big winners of the night were Pushpa: The Rise (Film of the Year), Shershaah (Best Film), Ranveer Singh (Best Actor), Kriti Sanon (Best Actress), Manoj Bajpayee (Best Actor in Web Series), Raveena Tandon (Best Actress in Web Series) and Anupama (Television Series of The Year).
Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon won the Best Actor and Best Actress for their performances in 83 and Mimi, respectively. Telugu film, Pushpa: The Rise, was declared as the Film of the Year.
Ranveer Singh took to Twitter to share a picture of him with the award and wrote, "Honoured to receive the ‘Best Actor’ award for ‘83’ at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022. Thank you for the love @Dpiff_official."
The critics' choice for best film went to Sardar Udham, best actor to Sidharth Malhotra and best actress to Kiara Advani.
Here's a list of the winners:
Film of the Year - Pushpa: The Rise
Best Film - Shershaah
Best Actor - Ranveer Singh
Best Actress - Kriti Sanon
Best Director - Ken Ghosh
Outstanding Contribution To Film Industry - Asha Parekh
Best Actor in Supporting Role - Satish Kaushik
Best Actress in Supporting Role - Lara Dutta
Best Actor in a Negative Role - Aayush Sharma
Critics Best Film - Sardar Udham
Critics Best Actor - Sidharth Malhotra
Critics Best Actress - Kiara Advani
People’s Choice Best Actor - Abhimanyu Dassani
People’s Choice Best Actress - Radhika Madan
Best Debut - Ahan Shetty
Best International Feature Film - Another Round
Best Web Series - Candy
Best Actor in Web Series - Manoj Bajpayee
Best Actress in Web Series - Raveena Tandon
Television Series of the Year - Anupama
Best Actor in Television Series - Shaheer Sheikh
Best Actress in Television Series - Shraddha Arya
Most Promising Actor in Television Series - Dheeraj Dhoopar
Most Promising Actress in Television Series - Rupali Ganguly
Best Short Film - Pauli
Best Playback Singer Male - Vishal Mishra
Best Playback Singer Female - Kanika Kapoor
Best Cinematographer -Jayakrishna Gummadi
