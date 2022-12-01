Datesheets for ICSE, ISC board exam 2023 announced: Check details

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th annual board exam dates of 2023.

As per the ICSE’s official announcement, the ICSE and ISC exams will start on February 27 and February 13 respectively. The ICSE Class 10 board exams 2023 will conclude on March 29, while ISC Class 12 board exams will end on March 31.

CISCE, along with the exam dates, has also released some guidelines to be followed by the students and teachers. However, students can also get the CISCE class 10th and 12th date sheet for the 2023 examinations from their respective schools.

The Council has also issued the ICSE and ISC dates sheet on its official website, cisce.org. Moreover, the results for the ICSE and ISC board exam 2023 will be declared in May 2023.

Candidates need to be seated in the exam hall at least five minutes before a subject exam is supposed to begin. "A candidate who arrives late will be required to give a satisfactory explanation and reason to the Supervising Examiner. Except in exceptional circumstances, a paper will not be given to any candidate who is more than half an hour late," an official statement says.

The timetable of ICSE and ISC will include the time, date and subjects for which the exam will be conducted. It will have some important guidelines to be followed during the CISCE board exams in 2023.

Here’s how to download ICSE, ISC datesheet:

ICSE 10th and ISC 12th timetable 2022 will include the exam dates, timings, general instructions and other important details. Students follow the below-mentioned steps to download the datesheet for the 2023 examinations.

Step 1: Go to the official website of CISCE - cisce.org

Step 2: Go to the - Notice Board section

Step 3: On the next page, click on the link - Time Table of ICSE Year 2023 Examination or Time Table of ISC Year 2023 Examination

Step 4: A pdf file will appear on the screen

Step: Download the ICSE 10th, ISC 12th time table 2023 pdf

It should also be noted that all students need to adhere to all guidelines and if anyone is found using any unfair means at the board exams, they would be reported to the Chief Executive and Secretary of CISCE. They might also be removed from the exam hall and barred from appearing in the subsequent board exams.